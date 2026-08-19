Braves vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 19

The Atlanta Braves still have a 5.5-game lead on the Philadelphia Phillies atop the National League East, but they've now dropped four of their last five games, so they need to stop the bleeding in a hurry if they want to keep the Phillies at bay.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins have won two straight games against the Braves and are now just half a game back from the final wild card spot and four games back from the Chicago White Sox for the top spot in the American League Central.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this afternoon's interleague series finale.

Braves vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Braves -1.5 (+136)

Twins +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline

Braves -108

Twins +100

Total

OVER 8.5 (-115)

UNDER 8.5 (-105)

Braves vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Atlanta: AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Taj Bradley, RHP (9-5, 3.98 ERA)

Braves vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 19

Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): BravesVision, Twins.TV Presented by Progressive

Braves record: 74-52

Twins record: 62-65

Braves vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Byron Buxton OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Byron Buxton has quietly had an unbelievable season. He has an OPS of .852 while leading the team with 25 home runs along with 17 doubles. He has also recorded a hit in each of the first two games in this series. Let's bet on him to stay hot and record 2+ total bases in the series finale.

Braves vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

It's more than just bad luck that has caused the Braves' recent record. As a whole, this team has been slumping. Over the past 30 days, they rank 20th in the Majors in wRC+ at 90, which is two spots below the Twins, who come in with a mark of 95 over the past month.

The Twins should also have a significant advantage in starting pitching tonight, with Taj Bradley (3.98 ERA) taking on AJ Smith-Shawver, who is making only his second start of the season. He gave up two earned runs in 4.1 innings pitched in his first start.

I'll back the Twins as home underdogs this afternoon.

Pick: Twins +100 via FanDuel

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