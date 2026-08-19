Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Yandy Diaz to Hit Home Run vs. Blue Jays)

Betting on home runs is a roller coaster. After cashing two home run bets this past weekend, we failed to hit one yesterday. That's not going to keep me from trying to cash one or two again today.

We have a loaded slate of MLB games to dive into, so let's take a look at the three players I'm betting on to hit a dinger.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Otto Lopez Home Run (+790)

Yandy Diaz Home Run (+590)

Jake McCarthy Home Run (+880)

Otto Lopez Home Run (+790)

Any time Aaron Nola gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies, we have to bet on a member of the team he's facing to hit a home run. He's given up 2.08 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is the fourth most amongst all pitchers with 80+ innings pitched.

The player I'm going to target is Otto Lopez. The Marlins' shortstop only has nine home runs this season, but he's batting .308 with a .449 slugging percentage, which tells me he has more power than his home run total indicates. He's a great long-shot bet at +790.

Yandy Diaz Home Run (+590)

Max Scherzer gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight, and he's had a less-than-stellar 2026 campaign. He has only started 10 games, pitching 41.0 innings, but he has given up 11 home runs for a home runs allowed rate of 2.4. He also allowed 2.0 home runs per nine innings pitched in 2025, so this isn't a brand new development for the veteran arm.

That's why betting on a member of the Rays to hit a dinger today is going to be a solid bet to place. The player I'm going to bet on is Yandy Diaz, who has a .468 slugging percentage with 18 home runs so far this season.

Jake McCarthy Home Run (+880)

I bet on Jake McCarthy to hit a home run last night, and he wasn't able to do it for us, but I'm going to go back to him again today. There have been too many times when a player I really like to hit a home run does so the day after I bet on him to do it, so I'm not letting that happen this time around.

He and the Rockies will face Roki Sasaki of the Dodgers tonight. While he doesn't quite have the home run rate of Eric Lauer, he has given up 1.70 dingers per nine innings pitched this season, which is the 14th-highest rate amongst pitchers with 80+ innings pitched this season.

Let's hope McCarthy goes deep for us tonight.

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