Another Stephen Curry card has sold for more than $1 million at auction, which makes it his fourth $1 million sale this year. The latest $1 million sale is his 2025-26 Topps Chrome autographed superfractor was sold through Fanatics Collect. The auction ended on Friday, November 20th and garnered 39 bids, and went for a grand total of $1.23 million.

JUST IN: This Steph Curry trading card just sold for $1,230,000 in our auction...



It is now the second-most expensive Steph Curry card ever sold at public auction. pic.twitter.com/NMwfhpTQYH — Fanatics Collect (@Collect) November 20, 2026

As noted in the social media post and confirmed via Card Ladder, this is Curry's second highest-selling card to date. And it's his latest superfractor to his the market. While we're well into the 2026-27 NBA season, the next iteration of the Topps Chrome Basketball product doesn't release until December.

The back of Steph Curry's 2025-26 Topps Chrome autographed superfractor. This card just sold at public auction with Fanatics Collect and went for $1.23 million | Fanatics

The card features Steph Curry in a familiar pose, finishing a jump shot. It's a move he's cemented his place in NBA history with, making him one of the best shooters to ever do it. The card also features the historically known gold vinyl swirls and serves as the parallel color and pattern for Topps' one-of-one superfractors.

Steph Curry's Highest Selling Card

According to Card Ladder, the latest sale to hit more than $1 million is not his highest-selling card, and there was almost a $1 million difference.

Steph Curry's highest selling card, according to Card Ladder, is his 2012 Panini Prizm, gold numbered to just 10 and graded a PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Curry's highest sale is his 2012 Panini Gold Prizm. The parallel is numbered to just 10 and is graded a PSA GEM MT 10. Alt carried the auction, and after 40 bids, it ended on Thursday, October 8, 2026. That sale went for $1,695,337.

There are a multitude of reasons why this card has been his highest sale so far. For one, 2012 was the very first year of the iconic Panini Prizm product. It's the first time Panini dropped what would come to be their flagship product, where collectors would come to recognize that brand as the standard for not only basketball, but also football.

Nov 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) before taking a free throw against the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another factor in the high sale amount is the fact that it is serial numbered to just 10, making it the rarest parallel you can pull out of that product. In 2012, the only three parallels Panini offered in that product were gold, numbered to 10, and also offered a green Prizm and a silver Prizm, which ended up being the industry barometer for a player's card market.

Curry's Other Two $1 Million Sales in 2026

Steph Curry's 2024 Panini National Treasures 1-of-1 autographed Logoman, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder

The third-highest million-dollar Curry sale this year is another one-of-a-kind card, literally. His 2024 Panini National Treasures one-of-one autographed Logoman. The card features an NBA Logoman patch with his signature, and this one happened to grade out to a PSA GEM MT 10, with an autograph grade of 10.

This card sold eight months ago, on March 7, 2026, and went for a total of $1.04 million. Goldin carried the auction and garnered 28 bids.

Steph Curry's 2021 Panini Gold Prizm, numbered to 10, graded a BGS Mint 9. | Card Ladder

Curry's fourth-highest-selling $1 million card this year is the first one to be sold via best offer. It's also the second time a Gold Prizm, numbered to 10, is on the list. This one, separated from the first one by a different grade and grading company, went for $1.017 million on Wednesday, October 9th of this year.

This one is graded a BGS Mint 9, which is most likely the main factor in the price separation from the other Gold Prizm on the list.

It's been quite the year for Steph Curry's card market. One $1 million sale is a momentous achievement, but to have four is a mark hard to hit. And not to mention, there's still about six weeks left in the year. Could we see another million-dollar sale of a Steph Curry card? Anything is possible.