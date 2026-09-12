Rocky at 50: Sylvester Stallone Cards Keep Punching

Nothing packs a punch quite like nostalgia.

And this year, fans are getting a double dose of an iconic character who’s been beloved for five decades.

The 50th anniversary of the 1976 classic Rocky, the timeless underdog tale that turned Sylvester Stallone into a household name, combined with the release of I Play Rocky, the story of the improbable film that started it all, is reminding us why The Italian Stallion remains one of the most enduring figures in sports-movie history.

Collectors are going the distance for Rocky Balboa cards, too. Stallone’s Card Ladder index is racing up the steps with a 330% jump over the last three months, slightly edging Batman for the biggest increase in the Entertainment category.

Those prices are gonna fly now, but just how high?

Rocky’s "Rookie" Card

Gonna fly now: Rocky's rookie card in a PSA 9 slab is up 747% in one year. | Card Ladde

Although the original Rocky became the highest-grossing film of 1976 and took home the Oscar for Best Picture, few, besides perhaps Stallone himself, envisioned it would become a blockbuster franchise and worldwide phenomenon.

Topps didn’t immediately release a trading-card set for a low-budget movie with a then-unknown lead, so the titular character doesn’t have an officially licensed “rookie” until the 1979 sequel.

The first card in the Rocky II set, simply captioned, “Meet Rocky,” has become the de facto licensed cardboard debut for both the actor and fictional boxer.

Of the 547 graded by PSA, only two have gemmed, and neither copy has sold publicly. A PSA 9, in the meantime, has entered a new weight class, rising from $410 a year ago to an all-time high of $3,474 on August 19.

Lower grades are coming out swinging, too. A PSA 6 has surged from just $17 to $269 (+1,483%), while a 7 is now commanding $400 (+627%). An 8 has risen off the canvas, as well, with the last two sales at $850 and $875; last summer, it was a mere $55 contender.

Ink of the Tiger

You'll have to eat lightning and crap thunder to afford a Stallone "Rocky" autograph. | Card Ladde

Among the major card manufacturers, Stallone has remarkably few certified Rocky-themed signed cards, though that number grows exponentially when accounting for all of his various pack-issued autographs.

In conjunction with the movie’s 40th anniversary, Topps released an updated 330-card factory set, which included four different Stallone-signed chase cards, each numbered to 10.

The only public sale is the “Gloves Up” variant, which captures the Philadelphia fighter squared up in the ring and ready for battle. The BGS 9 slab landed at $5,584 two years ago.

An ultra-rate 2015 Allen and Ginter "Rocky" auto sold for over $5,000 in August 2024. | Card Ladde

The champ is also featured in 2015 Topps Allen & Ginter Baseball, which, in addition to base cards and numbered parallels, includes ultra-rare mini-frame autographs.

Only a handful have surfaced to date and have brought in heavyweight numbers, including $5,899 for a BGS 9.5 in August 2022. Most recently, a raw red version numbered to 10 was listed and instantly sold for $800 on September 1, which seems like an absolute heist.

2016 Topps The Mint Baseball also includes Stallone as Rocky in the Gem 10 Autographs insert set. In addition to the base variants, which are numbered to 99, there are three lower-count parallels that rarely hit the open market.

A raw purple version, numbered to 50, last sold for $2,500, while the last two base autos, both in PSA 7 slabs, went for $1,770 and $3,850.

If He Signs, He Signs

Collectors are paying a premium for Stallone rare (and expensive) signature. | Card Ladder

Aftermarket signed Rocky cards are in high demand, too. A PSA 8 with a 10 autograph grade sold for $6,000 on September 1; that’s the highest Stallone card sale on record. Another copy with only a gem-mint signature grade went for $3,500 a week prior, and one that’s slabbed as solely authentic brought in $1,902.

Stallone’s signature has brought in a premium because he only periodically participates in private signings, where he charges upwards of $750 per item, and may accommodate a handful of lucky fans who are in the right place at the right time during his rare public appearances (word of advice from personal experience: it ain’t about how hard you hit; it’s about how hard you can get hit by other autograph seekers and keep moving forward).

Rocky Opponents Seeing a Surge

While Rocky is (spoiler alert) heroically victorious at the end of the first four sequels, even knocking out Tommy Gunn, played by the late Tommy Morrison, in a street fight to conclude the much-maligned Rocky V, his adversaries in the ring have remained almost as massively popular (and meme-able).

Autos of the late Carl Weather (Apollo Creed) have sold between $600 and $900. | Card Ladde

Four of those indelible opponents are featured in the 2015 Topps Allen & Ginter base set, including

the unforgettable Carl Weathers (Apollo Creed) and Mr. T (Clubber Lang). Although both are omitted from the autograph checklist, the actors did sign hard-to-find copies of their respective base cards after the fact. The late Weathers' PSA-authenticated autograph last sold for $865 in December.

Mr. T has only a single signed Lang card sale ($650 on August 22), and unfortunately, any that are inscribed with “I pity the fool!” must be tucked away in private collections.

In addition to base cards, the late Hulk Hogan (Thunderlips) and Dolph Lundgren (Ivan Drago) do have autograph parallels in the set that have been landing some haymakers of their own.

Similar to Stallone, Hogan’s pack-pulled signatures from this release have been scarce. Only three Thunderlips mini-frame autographs have popped up, and the most recent sale for a PSA 7 was $3,000.

Signed cards of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundren) will not break you: the last sale was $420. | Card Ladder

Drago, for once, will not break you, as nearly a dozen of his cards have sold over the last three years at far lower price points. While a few have climbed as high at $700, a PSA 9 was chopped down for $420 on August 31.

One More Round

While Stallone hasn’t announced plans to reprise Rocky on screen after 2018’s Creed II, the immortal fighter will be featured on more cardboard later this year.

Cardsmiths will release a new 50th Anniversary trading-card collection this fall, which features over 150 cards spanning the franchise, with various refractor parallels and short prints.

50 years later, Rocky still has plenty of fight left in him. It ain’t over ‘til it’s over for The Italian Stallion.