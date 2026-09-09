The 7 Most Iconic and Valuable 1975 Topps Baseball Cards

1975 was a year of unpredictability. The fall of Saigon marked the end of the Vietnam War. President Gerald Ford survived two assassination attempts just 17 days apart. Despite the ongoing Cold War, an American Apollo spacecraft and a Soviet Soyuz spacecraft worked together during the first international human spaceflight.

Baseball was no different. During a pregame ceremony at Shea Stadium honoring the U.S. Army’s 200th birthday, a 21-gun salute went awry when cannon blasts blew down part of the center field fence and set part of it on fire. The season also brought unexpected changes and accomplishments as well. Frank Robinson became Major League Baseball’s first Black manager. Nolan Ryan threw his fourth career no-hitter, tying Sandy Koufax’s record. And at the end of 1975, a landmark helped usher in the modern era of free agency.

Bob Watson scored MLB’s one millionth run in 1975, crossing home plate just four seconds before Dave Concepción scored in another game. | Card Ladder

Then came1975 Topps, a baseball card set that was just as unpredictable as the year around it. After several conservative Topps designs, the 1975 set exploded with bright two-color borders. There are 18 different color combinations within the 660-card set, including green and purple, brown and orange, and tan and light blue.

Some color combinations worked beautifully and matched a player’s uniform. Other colors had little connection to the player or team and appeared random. That unpredictability is part of what gives the set its unique personality.

The unpredictable color combinations are part of the charm of 1975 Topps. Some cards, like Johnny Bench and Tom Seaver, beautifully match the player’s uniform, while others, like Mike Schmidt and Carl Yastrzemski, feature colors that seem completely random. | Card Ladder

Even the card cuts could be unpredictable. Poor centering and miscuts are common, making high-grade examples difficult to find. Topps even experimented with a complete Mini version of the set, adding another unusual twist to an already unconventional product.

More than 50 years later, collectors still love the set for exactly what made it unusual in the first place. The design is loud, colorful, and very 1970s. Below are its five most iconic and expensive cards.

7. Pete Rose 1975 Topps #320

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Record Sale: a PSA 10 (pop. 26) sold for $19,200 on March 23rd, 2024

Recent PSA 7 Sale: $80

Total PSA Population: 8,711

1975 Connection: Pete Rose led the Reds to a World Series title in 1975 and was named World Series MVP. He batted .370 in a historically great 7-game Fall Classic against the Red Sox. He switched to 3rd base in 1975 to make room in the outfield for George Foster. He also led the National League in hits and doubles that season.

Card Info and Appeal: This is considered one of Rose’s best looking cards, as the red and yellow design goes well with the Reds uniforms. The front of the card includes a red star, which denotes his status as an All-Star in 1974. This card represents Rose and his Big Red Machine at their absolute peak.

6. Thurman Munson 1975 Topps #20

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Record Sale: a PSA 10 (pop. 4) sold for $164,700 on December 19th, 2025

Recent PSA 7 Sale: $104

Total PSA Population: 4,359

1975 Connection: Munson established himself as the best catcher in the American League in 1975, hitting .318 with 102 RBIs. He also became the Yankees' captain and would be named team captain the following season. Munson won his third Gold Glove and made his fourth All-Star team in 1975.

Card Info and Appeal: The pink and purple design for this Munson card shouldn’t work, but somehow it does. The design makes it one of the most fun and unique Munson cards. Only 168 PSA 9s and 4 PSA 10s of this card exist.

5. Bob Gibson 1975 Topps #150

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Record Sale: a PSA 10 (pop. 3) sold for $47,580 on May 16th, 2026

Recent PSA 7 Sale: $118

Total PSA Population: 2,906

1975 Connection: This was Bob Gibson’s last season, and he struggled mightily as a 40-year-old. The Cardinals celebrated "Bob Gibson Day" on September 1, 1975, to honor his 17-year career. He finished this season ranked second to Walter Johnson among major-league pitchers in career strikeouts.

Card Info and Appeal: This card represents the end of a legendary career. Final playing-day cards of Hall of Famers carry some added appeal to collectors. Additionally, the red-and-yellow design perfectly matches his Cardinals uniform.

4. Robin Yount Rookie Card 1975 Topps #223

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Record Sale: a PSA 10 (pop. 6) sold for $152,500 on January 31st, 2026

Recent PSA 7 Sale: $180

Total PSA Population: 22,696

1975 Connection: Yount was a 19-year-old rookie shortstop in 1975. He played 147 games during his rookie season, hitting .267.

Card Info and Appeal: This is the only mainstream rookie card of the Hall of Fame shortstop. Yount has this card all to himself, which was rare at the time, as many rookies shared cards with other prospects (like Jim Rice and Gary Carter from the same set). He accumulated two MVP awards and 3,000-plus hits during his 20-year career with the Brewers.

3. Hank Aaron 1975 Topps #660

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Record Sale: a PSA 10 (pop. 1) sold for $152,500 on January 31st, 2026

Recent PSA 7 Sale: $219

Total PSA Population: 2,019

1975 Connection: This was Hank Aaron’s second-to-last season. He returned to Milwaukee in 1975 to play for the Brewers, where he played DH due to his aging knees. On May 1st, 1975, Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s record for career RBI, one year after breaking his home run record.

Card Info and Appeal: Aaron was airbrushed into Milwaukee colors for this card after being traded from the Braves late in 1974. This is the last card in the set, and is his base card. Card #1 in the set is the “1974 Highlights / Record Breaker” card, which celebrates Aaron hitting his historic 715th career home run to break Babe Ruth’s record in 1974.

2. Nolan Ryan 1975 Topps #500

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Record Sale: a PSA 10 (pop. 3) sold for $38,240 on August 21st, 2015

Recent PSA 7 Sale: $399

Total PSA Population: 7,833

1975 Connection: Nolan Ryan threw his fourth career no-hitter on June 1st, 1975, vs. the Orioles. Not only did this tie the record for most no-hitters, but it also made Ryan the first pitcher in baseball history to throw a no-hitter in three consecutive seasons. “Nolan Express” also earned his 100th career win in 1975.

Card Info and Appeal: Ryan is the most widely collected pitcher in baseball-card history, and his 1975 Topps card is his most vivid base card because of the purple and pink border. Ryan also has a “1974 Highlights” within the set which celebrates his third consecutive season with over 300 strikeouts.

1. George Brett Rookie Card 1975 Topps #228

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Record Sale: a PSA 10 (pop. 11) sold for $186,000 on February 26th, 2021

Recent PSA 7 Sale: $440

Total PSA Population: 20,256

1975 Connection: Brett played his first full major league season in 1975, and he had a breakout season. He hit .308 and led the American League in hits and triples.

Card Info and Appeal: Brett’s rookie card is easily the most sought-after card of the set, and it is the most recognizable rookie card of the decade. The bright green-and-purple design is iconic and eye-catching. Brett went on to become an AL MVP, a World Series champion with the Royals, 3-time AL batting champion, a 13-time All Star, and first-ballot Hall of Famer.

5 Honorable Mentions (with PSA 7 Prices)

Most rookie cards from this era featured multiple young players on a single card. | Card Ladder

1. Jim Rice Rookie Card #616 “Rookie Outfielders”: $80

2. Johnny Bench #260: $79

3. Reggie Jackson #300: $76

4. Mike Schmidt #70: $60

5. Gary Carter Rookie Card #620 “Rookie Catchers”: $60