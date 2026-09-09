PSA Reorganizes Services Levels; Opens New Tier & European Facility

With the backlog at PSA back under 10 million cards - 9.9 million, to be exact - PSA announced that they will be opening a new service level starting on September 14th. This includes a full reorganization of their service tiers with new names, prices, and turnaround times.

Another new facility is opening after a Texas facility recently opened, which should help reduce the backlog as well.

New Service Tier at PSA

Starting September 14, 2026, PSA will introduce a new service tier: the Standard Service Tier will be $59.99 and have a 90-100 business-day turnaround time. The maximum insured value for the Standard Service Tier will be $1,000.

Per PSA, this is just a first step toward restoring other service levels while prioritizing customer experience, price, and service speed to end the pause. Standard service will not replace the Value tiers, which will remain paused. Standard service will be processed following existing Value and Bulk orders.

Reorganizing Service Level Names and Pricing

New PSA Grading Services | PSA

Moving from least to most expensive, Priority Service will be the new name for the previous Regular Service level. It will remain $79.00 with an estimated turnaround time of 70-80 business days. The maximum insured value of $1,500 per card remains.

From there, the Express Service level will keep the 20-30 business-day turnaround time, but will now be $199 to meet increased demand for the new level, as other service levels have paused. Super Express remains unchanged.

Walk-Through Service level will now be the Premier Level, a $599 fee per card with an estimated 7-10 business-day turnaround time and a $10,000 maximum insured value. The Premium levels will start at $999 with a 5-7 business-day turnaround time.

"I'm very proud of the way our teams across PSA have responded over the past weeks and months. We continue to see record throughput while maintaining a high-quality bar across grading, and that is a testament to both the commitment of our teams and the investments made in our process and the business," said Ryan Hoge, President of PSA and Grading at Collectors.

Value Tiers Remain Paused

Going forward, PSA will reopen additional tiers in phases to model demand and avoid future submission spikes that could create lengthy delays or a backlog beyond their current capacity. PSA's ability to accurately forecast and manage such a backlog will guide decision making.

However, value tiers will remain paused until the backloag hits 5 million cards. As PSA reported yesterday, the active backlog is down to approximately 9.9. million cards.

A New European Center

PSA Germany | Brendan Darr via Canva

As previously reported, PSA planned to open a new facility in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2026. That plan comes to fruition on September 15th, 2026, as submissions open at 12:01 am (Central European Time). Collectors across Europe can submit directly to PSA for local grading.

The facility in Frankfurt, Germany, will offer all globally available service levels across cards, autographed cards, tickets, and packs. The Frankfurt facility will help reduce the time, costs, and delays associated with international shipping.

Per PSA's Managing Director of PSA Europe, Matthias Peuckert, "We are excited to open our doors to collectors across Europe. Delivering the same PSA services available around the world from Frankfurt will give our European customers more speed and confidence when they submit their items for authentication and grading, as they will no longer need to manage the friction of international shipping."

Reopening service levels and opening PSA Europe is possible because of the $200 million infrastructure investment announced in May.