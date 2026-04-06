For a long time, both in public opinion and the collectibles market, Scottie Pippen was regarded as Michael Jordan's right-hand man. That is an opinion that has thankfully and rightfully changed over the last several years. Pippen had a great career and thanks to his championships with the Bulls, his cards will always have buyers. Pippen recently partnered with Sotheby's to auction off his collection of memorabilia acquired over the years. In the end, it brought in over $6 million and a good amount of publicity. Now seems like a good time to go back and take a look at several of his essential basketball cards.

FLEER 1988 SCOTTIE PIPPEN

1988 Scottie Pippen Fleer | CardLadder

Pippen had a non-licensed card out before his official rookie card in the 1988 Fleer set was released. This card is the one to get if you're big on collecting rookies. The back of the card does him a disservice by mis-spelling his name - "Pippin" instead of "Pippen" - and it was never corrected by Fleer.

SKYBOX AUTOGRAPHICS 1996 SCOTTIE PIPPEN

1996 Scottie Pippen Skybox Autographics | CardLadder

There weren't a lot of autograph cards featuring Pippen during the 90's, and he's still not considered to be the biggest signer. That makes his 1996 Autographics card even more desired by collectors. One of these in raw condition usually goes for around $500.It's recommended, if possible, to buy an authenticated copy as fakes have been known to be in the market.

PANINI STICKER SPANISH 1988 SCOTTIE PIPPEN

1988 Scottie Pippen Panini Sticker | CardLadder

Back in 1988, Panini wasn't quite the force they became in recent years, but they were still well-known globally, especially their stickers. For kids and fans in Europe, these were the equivalent of sports cards. Panini scored a hit with its Spanish Pippen sticker, complete with Spanish text on the back, and although it's not recognized as an official rookie, it still demands a lot of attention from Pippen collectors.

ENTENMANN'S 1987 SCOTTIE PIPPEN

1987 Scottie Pippen Entenmann's | CardLadder

You might have grown up enjoying pre-packaged baked goods from Entenmann's - it's a sure thing many collectors have fond memories of the brand. In 1987, they teamed up with the Chicago Bulls to issue a small set to be a giveaway at Bulls games. This oversized card with a blank back is Pippen's first professional card.