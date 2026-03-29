The Coolest Football Players Of The 90s And Their Rookie Cards

Players don't have to win Super Bowls or be the all-time great at their position to be cool in the NFL. Sure, winning counts, but it isn't everything when we're talking about the "Cool" factor. The players listed below had it in droves and helped to set the standard that players today are trying to match and exceed. Some of these players' rookie cards are surprisingly affordable given the impact they made both on and off the field not that long ago.

SCORE 1989 DEION SANDERS

1989 Deion Sanders | CardLadder

"Prime Time" and "Neon Deion" were two amazing nicknames for this one of a kind player. Sanders always put on a show, whether he was playing pro football or pro baseball. He was dominant in the cornerback position and was always able to back up his talk with amazing performances. Even today as Coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, he delivers. His most desired rookie card comes from the 1989 Score set and shows Sanders in his Atlanta Falcons jersey and cap. A copy in gem-mint condition goes for between $700 and $800.

PRO SET 1991 JOHN RANDLE

1991 John Randle Pro Set | CardLadder

John Randle, believe it or not, almost didn't make it in the NFL - he was considered too small and went undrafted but got a try-out with the Vikings and eventually became one of the most feared defensive players of the 90s. It's easy to see why - a hulk of a man, he wore crazy eye black and would study the write ups of opposing quarterbacks and offensive linemen so that his trash talk would really get inside their heads. A gem-mint copy can be had for under $200.

SCORE 1989 DERRICK THOMAS

1989 Derrick Thomas Score | CardLadder

Derrick Thomas is one of the more under-stated players of recent football history. His coolness didn't come from style or trash-talk; he simply let his performance do the talking. Thomas still holds the record for sacks in a single game with 7 - a record that seems unlikely to be broken any time soon and shows younger collectors just how dominant he was. His 1989 Score rookie card shows of a nice portrait.

STADIUM CLUB 1995 KORDELL STEWART

1995 Kordell Stewart Stadium Club | CardLadder

Kordell Stewart had one of the best sports nicknames of the 90's - "Slash" - given to him because he could do it all on the field. He became famous for playing quarterback, running back, wide receiver and even a punter. His most preferred rookie card is the 1995 Stadium Club. A copy in gem-mint condition can be sometimes be found for under $50.