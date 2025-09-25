Essential Scottie Pippen Cards For Collectors To Chase

When it comes to the NBA Hall of Famers who reigned together during the 1990s, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan go together like cookies and milk and as one of the most versatile defenders during that era, Pippen would win six NBA championships, earn seven All-Star selections as well as ten All-Defensive honors. Revered for his ability to guard multiple positions and elevate teammates, here’s a look at three essential cards collectors should consider when it comes to Scottie Pippen.

Scottie Pippen - Career Statistics and Accomplishments | https://www.basketball-reference.com/players/p/pippesc01.html

1988 Fleer Basketball (Card No. 20)

Capturing the “Pip” at the earliest stage of his professional career with the Bulls, this card is considered a major piece for any serious late 1980’s and/or early 1990’s basketball collector. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $14-$18 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are only 268 PSA 10s, 4017 PSA 9s, and 6698 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 10 occurred on July 28 was sold for $2100.

1988 Fleer Basketball - Scottie Pippen (Card No. 20) | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/basketball-cards/1988-fleer/scottie-pippen/299823?g=10

1997 Fleer/Skybox Metal Universe – Precious Metal Gems - Red Parallel (Card No. 83)

Considered to be one the rarest Scottie Pippen cards ever produced, this a grail piece for any elite 1990s basketball collector. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of high $100s to low $1000s, whereas its graded counterparts are just at a level of scarcity all to their own but offer much higher values. For example, there are only 2 PSA graded sales on record both taking place in 2021. The January 2021 PSA 5 sale yielded $10,200 whereas the December 2021 PSA 5 sale yielded $15,500.

1997 Fleer/Skybox Metal Universe - Precious Metal Gems - Red - PSA 5 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/basketball-cards/1997-metal-universe/scottie-pippen/auction/434353

1997 Skybox E-X2001 Basketball – Essential Credentials (Card No. 11)

As one of the scarcest Scottie Pippen cards to ever exist, not only are the raw versions extremely hard to come by, there are only 12 graded versions of this card that exist between the grades of PSA 6 and PSA 9. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $700-$1500 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there is only 1 PSA 9, 5 PSA 8s, 4 PSA 7s and 3 PSA 6s. According to PSA, the only two public sales of this card happened in 2021 when a PSA 5 sold for $8,160 (via Goldin) and a PSA 8 sold for $7,020 (via Heritage).

1997 Skybox E-X2001 Basketball - Essential Credentials (Card No. 11) - PSA 8 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/basketball-cards/1997-skybox-e-x2001/scottie-pippen/auction/541572

There’s no doubt that Scottie Pippen’s cards continue to capture his legacy as one of the most versatile and influential stars to ever step on the court. With that said, the impact he’s left on the hobby goes far beyond just being Michael Jordan’s wingman, especially since his cards are a testament to the continued demand for late 1990’s basketball cards.

1992 FILE PHOTO; Detroit, MI, USA; Chicago Bulls forward SCOTTIE PIPPEN in action against the Detroit Pistons during the 1992 season | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

