Arena Club Offering a Limited-Time All-Rookie Slab Pack To Collectors

Within the hobby, collectors are always chasing after a new card to add to their collection. Frequently, rookie cards can be at the center of this, especially when big names or high-grade cards are involved. Currently, Arena Club is offering collectors a chance to obtain some of the most iconic rookie cards within the hobby with their latest Slab Pack offering that is all rookie-themed. The price point is also friendly on the wallet, which is always a bonus for hobbyists.

Here is a look at the limited time Slab Pack, and some key cards that collectors can pull.

Limited Edition All Rookie Slab Pack Contains A Variety of Chases For Collectors

The Rookie Starter Slab Pack is currently available on the Arena Club website for a user-friendly price point of $100. It is part of the Special Series of Slab Packs, which means that it is a limited-time offering - once packs are gone, they are not coming back. For those not familiar with Slab Packs, collectors can purchase a digital pack that contains a graded card. After the card is pulled, collectors have two options. The first option is to accept an instance offer from Arena Club to buy back the card, and the offer money can be used towards another pack or sit in the collector's wallet. The other option is to keep the card and have it shipped to them. For the price point, it can provide some value.

All-Rookie Slab Pack | Arena Club

Rookie Cards of Current and Past Stars Highlight the Checklist

The All-Rookie Slab Pack has some of the most recognizable names in the hobby. Before even buying the Slab Pack, collectors can see on a checklist which cards they can pull. It is also broken down by odds, with grail cards (hardest to pull) along with the rest of the checklist. One of the grail cards is a 2018 Panini Prizm Rookie Autograph of Luka Doncic graded a PSA 10. While it is a sticker autograph, Doncic still carries a lot of hobby interest.

2018 Panini Prizm Basketball Luka Doncic Sensational Signatures PSA 10 | Arena Club

Collectors can also find a Shohei Ohtani Rookie Card from 2018 Topps Fire. It is the Hot Starts insert and features Ohtani celebrating amid a gold backdrop. The card is also graded PSA 10.

2018 Topps Fire Baseball Shohei Ohtani Hot Starts RC PSA 10 | Arena Club

A card that is easier to pull from the packs (percentage-wise) is a LeBron James Rookie in an SGC 10 grade. It comes from the 2003-04 Upper Deck MVP set and has James dunking the basketball. Any LeBron rookie card can be the centerpiece of a collection, and for $100, collectors have a chance of obtaining this one.

2003-04 Upper Deck MVP Lebron James RC SGC 10 | Arena Club

Arena Club is currently offering an all-rookie-themed Slab Pack that contains some of the most notable names in the hobby. Rookie cards of Shohei Ohtani, LeBron James, and more can be pulled for only $100, but as always, the card that is pulled is random.