Huge Crowd in Japan Thrilled by Rare Batting Practice Show From Shohei Ohtani

Japan will soon take the field in the World Baseball Classic to pursue another triumph in the event after winning it all in 2023. They will open up in Tokyo as they host Pool C. Shohei Ohtani, as he is everywhere he finds a diamond, will be the center of attention as he endeavors to write even more history into his legacy.

The most famous baseball player on the planet treated fans in his home country with a rare bit of on-field batting practice on Friday and there weren't many empty seats to be found. Ohtani, who usually takes his warmup cuts in a batting cage out of public view, provided just what everyone wanted to see by blasting tape-measure shot after tape-measure shot.

And the scene was electric.

Shohei Ohtani has an entire stadium filled in Japan just to see him take BP.



The best part of this scene might be his Japan teammates all lined up out there as though they were watching the Home Run Derby. It has to be an incredible feeling to watch someone perform like that and know that he'll be every other country's problem starting next week.

Ohtani made news by taking on-field batting practice after going 1-for-18 in a divisional series against the Phillies last October. All he did after that was blast six home runs and post a 1.409 OPS for the rest of the postseason, which ended in yet another Dodgers World Series championship.

Everyone lucky enough to be on hand to see him do it again today is hoping it sparks a similar hot streak.

