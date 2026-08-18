Even though the NBA season has been over for a couple of months now, the hobby keeps on going. Collector interest in the 2025-26 rookie class has not diminished, and an upcoming high-end release will offer an opportunity to obtain key cards of certain players before the new season begins. 2025-26 Topps Definitive Basketball will be up for pre-order soon, with a release date about a month later. Definitive is one of Topps' high-end brands, and this will be the first time it will be offered in licensed form.

Here is an early look at the release, along with the important pre-order details that collectors need to know.

2025-26 Topps Definitive Basketball Release Breakdown and Pre-Order Details

2025-26 Topps Definitive Basketball will be up for pre-order on the Topps website on Tuesday, August 18th at 12 PM EST. Boxes will be offered via the EQL format, which is an online raffle that collectors can enter. If collectors enter, they will commit to paying for the box if they are selected. Boxes have been advertised as costing $7,499. Each box includes only one pack per box, with eight total cards. However, each box will have six autographs (on average), which will appeal to many collectors.

2025-26 Topps Definitive Basketball Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

Collectors Can Chase After Multi-Color Patch Cards

Even though there is no shortage of autographed cards in the product, the quality of the patch cards also deserves attention. Many preview images showcase cards that have multi-color patches in addition to an autograph. For example, Cade Cunningham has a card in the release that looks to feature part of his number in the patch. The card is also limited to only five copies.

2025-26 Topps Definitive Basketball Cade Cunningham Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

Kon Knueppel also has a Rookie Patch Autograph featuring a unique patch. Part of his last name makes up the patch on the card, making it one of the more appealing RPAs that Knueppel has in the hobby.

2025-26 Topps Definitive Basketball Kon Knueppel Rookie Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

Autographs Of Rookies and Stars Elevate The Release For Hobbyists

Autographs of both rookies and stars push this release to a substantive level for hobbyists, with many key signers appearing in the release. One prime example of this is Stephen Curry. Curry will have at least a one-of-one autograph in the product, with the entire checklist still to be revealed. Within the hobby, Curry always attracts attention, especially his autographs. Collectors who decide to buy a box will hope to find his cards.

2025-26 Topps Definitive Basketball Stephen Curry Autograph | Checklist Insider

Dual Autographs of rookies also make an appearance. The class of 2025-26 took the hobby by storm, and they will continue to do so in this release. So far, it is known that a Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey Dual Autograph exists, along with a Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper card.

2025-26 Topps Definitive Basketball Dylan Harper/Ace Bailey Dual Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025-26 Topps Definitive Basketball will be up for pre-order on the Topps website starting at 12 PM EST on Tuesday, August 18th via the EQL format. As a high-end release, the price tag is in the thousands. Collectors chasing after autographs of top rookies and stars will find them in this product, which is just nearly the cherry on top for 2025-26 releases.