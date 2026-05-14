A one-of-one Mike Shinoda Superfractor autograph from 2025–26 Topps Chrome UEFA Club Competitions has surfaced, and it’s one of those pulls that hits across multiple worlds at once.

Music, football, and cards all collide here. This isn’t just another parallel; it’s tied to a moment that put Linkin Park on one of the biggest stages in global sports.

One of the bigger breakers in the soccer space, Sunday League Investors, was lucky enough to pull the card of a lifetime for a lucky collector.

Linkin Park on Football’s Biggest Stage

On May 31, 2025, Linkin Park headlined the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi at Munich Football Arena, performing in front of a global audience just minutes before kickoff.

Their four-song set, including “The Emptiness Machine,” “In The End,” “Numb,” and “Heavy Is The Crown,” felt less like a pregame act and more like a full-scale stadium concert.

That performance also marked a new era for the band. After the 2017 death of longtime frontman Chester Bennington, Linkin Park’s future was uncertain. In the mid-2020s, core members including Shinoda, Joe Hahn, and Dave “Phoenix” Farrell regrouped, bringing in vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain to launch a new chapter that quickly returned them to global stages.

Why the Shinoda Superfractor Matters

The UCL Final Performers Autographs set is intentionally tight: five Linkin Park signers, each with Black, Blue, and Superfractor parallels. There’s also a single dual autograph, Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong, available only as a Superfractor.

That gives collectors two ultimate targets: the Mike Shinoda Superfractor auto and the Shinoda/Armstrong dual Superfractor. And in Chrome terms, a Superfractor sits at the very top of the pyramid—gold vinyl, one-of-one, with no duplicates.

2024-25 Topps Now 168 Emily Armstrong Orange Foil /25 Linkin Park PSA 10 (Sold on eBay for $400) | eBay via Card Ladder

Based on pack odds , Superfractor autographs like this typically fall once in the tens of thousands of packs. In practical terms, that translates to well over a thousand Hobby boxes on average for a single hit—firmly in lightning-strike territory rather than something collectors can realistically chase.

For collectors, that means there is exactly one Shinoda card tied to this specific Champions League moment, one card connecting a global rock icon to one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

From Topps NOW to a 1/1 Grail

Topps had already started telling this story in cardboard form. The 2024–25 UCL Topps NOW Linkin Park card carried a print run of 5,313, giving fans a relatively accessible way to capture the moment in real time. Originally priced at $8.99 at release, numbered variations have sold for over $800.

Linkin Park - 2024-25 UCL Topps NOW® - Card 166 | Topps Now

Topps Chrome takes it further. Where NOW cards are about immediacy, Chrome is about hierarchy: lower print runs, on-card autographs, and defined chase tiers. The Shinoda Superfractor sits at the very top, especially for fans of music and football.

More Than a Card

What makes this pull resonate is how many worlds it touches. Linkin Park helped define rock for a generation, from Hybrid Theory to global arena tours. The Champions League Final is one of the most-watched annual sporting events on the planet. And the modern card market is built around singular, one-of-one moments like this.

Put together, it’s more than just a rare card—it’s a snapshot of a single night when music and football shared the same stage, backed by decades of history and a band that has proven it can evolve and endure.