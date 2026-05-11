One of the most sought-after chases in the 2026 Topps Chrome football set has been sold. The Tom Brady Kaiju Superfractor 1/1 was sold for $350,000. In a private sale, confirmed with wire transfer receipts, the Brady Kaiju becomes the most expensive Kaiju sold to date. With the return of licensed Topps Chrome football this April, the hobby has been focused on this product and, more specifically, this card.

Even Tom Brady himself has publicly expressed interest in owning this specific card, and other collectors and breakers are offering a $150,000 bounty for it.

2026 Topps Tom Brady Kaiju Superfractor 1/1 | Card Ladder

Tom Brady NFL Goat, Tom Brady future Hobby Goat?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Former Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady in attendance before Super Bowl LX | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer, Tom Brady, remains the undisputed standard for greatness at the quarterback position. Brady's NFL career spanned 23 seasons, during which he threw for more than 89,000 yards and 649 touchdown passes. He was a three-time league MVP and a five-time Super Bowl MVP.

Beyond the individual records and accolades, however, his overall record of 286-95 (including playoffs) is what truly separates him from other professional players. His unmatched ability to lead his teams to championships and deep postseason runs is a major reason many consider him the greatest NFL player of all time. His influence on both football and the sports collectibles hobby continues to grow even after retirement.

Kaiju = Strange Beasts

As collectors continue to rip open 2025 Topps Chrome products, the question remains: What will be the chase case hit? The Kaiju looks like it might be the new case hit that Topps Chrome Football fans will be chasing for years. With its combination of Japanese inspiration and city-specific tie-ins tied to the player and the city/state where they play, it adds up to a modern, futuristic approach for Topps Chrome to take forward.

Kaiju, which translates from Japanese as "strange beast," represents the monsters of the gridiron. The insert set features some of the NFL's biggest stars and most dominant players, including Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, Caleb Williams, Patrick Mahomes, and, of course, Tom Brady.

2025 Topps Chrome Kaiju PSA Jaxson Dart and Patrick Mahomes | Card Ladder

Altered Egos, Kaiju, Ultra Voilet

With the return of fully licensed Topps Chrome Football and Basketball, collectors are now getting the full experience of modern Topps Chrome case hits. Baseball, basketball, and football products are now supplying the hobby community with iconic hits and 1/1 Superfractors featuring all-time greats such as Steph Curry, Shohei Ohtani, and Tom Brady.

2025 Topps Chrome Update Alter Egos Shohei Ohtani 1/1 Superfractor | Card Ladder

As Topps Chrome produces six-figure cards like the Shohei Ohtani Alter Ego Superfractor and the Tom Brady Kaiju Superfractor, more people are realizing that every pack could contain a life-changing card. The excitement surrounding these ultra-rare inserts is fueling a new era of collecting, where massive chase cards can turn collectors into hobby legends.