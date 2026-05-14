Why Brendan Hunt Can't Wait for World Cup and the Return of Coach Beard in ‘Ted Lasso’ Season Four

Actor and comedian Brendan Hunt’s name is essentially synonymous with soccer now because of his beloved role as Coach Beard on the hit Apple TV series Ted Lasso. On top of playing a soccer coach on television, Hunt is personally a big fan of the sport, too.

2026 is a big year for Hunt in many ways. For one, Ted Lasso is returning for a fourth season (after it was originally expected to finish after three) on Aug. 5. Then, of course, North America is hosting the World Cup. There are 11 cities in the United States hosting matches this summer bringing the international tournament back to the States for the first time in 32 years.

One of the cities hosting is Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL’s Chiefs. England, Argentina, Algeria and the Netherlands will call K.C. their temporary home base camp during the World Cup. Along with the international draw as soccer teams and fans flock to the Midwestern city to visit the “Soccer Capital of the U.S.,” some K.C.’s allure stems from the popularity of Ted Lasso. The character Ted Lasso is from Kansas City, as is the man who plays him, Jason Sudeikis.

When speaking with Sports Illustrated on behalf of Beggin’ dog treats, in which Hunt partnered with for the World Cup, Hunt loved hearing that the show played any part in sparking soccer interest in the Midwest.

“That delights me,” Hunt says. “Which is all to say, if Ted Lasso is involved in that at all, then we are only involved as passengers because K.C. was already doing what it was doing whether we were going to be there or not.”

Hunt has traveled to Kansas City quite a bit with his co-star Sudeikis, and when the show filmed part of season four in the area last year. He’s witnessed firsthand how thrilling and loud K.C. sports crowds can be as he’s attended Chiefs games and K.C. Current matches.

Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis led the KC Baby chant ahead of today's match 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/P6FkkcERor — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 11, 2025

Even though Hunt wanted his hometown of Chicago to host the World Cup, he knows Kansas City will impress when hosting the international teams and fans this summer.

“Arrowhead is going to absolutely rock for whatever games are there,” Hunt says. “Since Chicago bowed out for who knows what kind of reasons, I think it’s good that K.C. came along to make sure there’s still a midwestern touch for the World Cup.”

Will Hunt be in Kansas City for any of the six matches being played there?

“I cannot comment on Kansas City specifically at this time,” Hunt says while giving a huge wink on camera. It sounds like something may be planned there in the future, maybe including theTed Lasso cast?

MORE SI: The Beginner’s Cheat Sheet to the 2026 World Cup

The actor and writer plans to attend all the matches the U.S. team plays in, along with some bigger matchups this summer in cities like Los Angeles and Seattle.

“I’m going to try to go to everything,” Hunt says. “I’m definitely going to all the U.S. games. I’m trying to get to some of the big ones where schedule and family commitments will allow. I’m trying to keep the summer as clear as possible so I can jump around all over the place.”

Actor Brendan Hunt partnered with Beggin’ dog treats for the 2026 World Cup. | Beggin’

He’s also looking forward to seeing how each city introduces Fan Fests for the respective countries competing in the United States. Hunt loves that these events allow fans who don’t have tickets to the actual matches find a way to celebrate and watch the game surrounded by other fans.

“It’s a legitimate cultural experience just to be among the madness in that way even if you can’t get into one of the stadiums,” Hunt says.

While soccer fans have the World Cup to look forward to first, the premiere of Ted Lasso will arrive soon after the champion is crowned on July 19 in the final. I asked Hunt to provide one word to describe the new season, and being the funny guy that he is, he responded saying “ovarian” as the new season will focus on a women’s team and not the AFC Richmond Greyhounds men’s team featured in the previous three seasons. A clever way to remain secretive about what’s in store for the crew we all have grown to love on our screens.

Hunt sounds just as excited as the fans to see the beloved show back on our screens.

“Getting back into Beard was easy enough especially because he talks so very little,” Hunt says. “Getting on set and being back with Hannah [Waddingham], Juno [Temple], Jeremy [Swift] and Brett [Goldstein], it was the best. We love the whole new team of players we got too, and hopefully everyone will take to them as well. I’m excited to show people what we got.”

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