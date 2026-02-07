Team USA Olympic Hockey: The 5 Highest Card Sales So Far in 2026

As Team USA looks to capture its first Olympic gold medal since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" squad, this year's roster is headlined by two pairs of brothers and a superstar centerman who could one day bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada. With the NHL on break during the Olympic tournament, the hockey world and the collecting community will have their eyes on the Olympics, as collectors target the most collectible players representing Team USA.

Feb 13, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team USA forward Jack Hughes (86) plays the puck against Team Finland in the first period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Matthew Tkachuk

2023-24 Upper Deck Exquisite Material Signatures Patch Auto 1/1

Sold January 19th for $918.82

Brady Tkachuk

2018 Upper Deck The Cup Honorable Numbers Rookie Patch Auto 7/7 Sold January 15th for $962.83

The first of two brother duos on this list, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are expected to log major minutes on Team USA's top line. The Tkachuk brothers are widely considered the emotional leaders of Team USA and drew significant hobby attention after their passionate play in the 4 Nations tournament last year. As U.S. hockey collectors continue to chase their high-end cards, rare patch autos of the brothers can still sometimes be found for under $1,000.

Jack Hughes

2024 Upper Deck Jack Hughes Young Guns Red Outburst PSA 10

Sold January 15th for $1,580.27

Quinn Hughes

2019 O-Pee-Chee Platinum Marquee Rookies Golden Treasures 1/1

Sold January 21st for $4,430.28

The second pair of brothers is Quinn and Jack Hughes. Both Hughes brothers are expected to play prominent roles for Team USA in these Olympics. Jack remains a dynamic scorer and leader for the New Jersey Devils, using his speed and finesse, he has established himself as an elite offensive player. Quinn has continued to solidify his status as one of the NHL's top defensemen. His in-season move from the Vancouver Canuks to the Minnesota Wild has introduced his game to a new audience and placed him on a Stanley Cup-contending roster.

Auston Matthews

2024 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Auston Matthews Auto Shield Patch 1/1

Sold January 15th for $8,871.53

The most recognizable Team USA player is Auston Matthews, captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews has been a hobby star since entering the league in 2016, and his cards continue to command strong hobby interest. That popularity is driven by both his role on one of Canada's most storied franchises (the Toronto Maple Leafs) and his status as arguably the most talented U.S.-born player of the past decade.

