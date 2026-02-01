Peyton Manning is one of the most recognizable quarterbacks not only of his generation but in NFL history. This is in part due to the impact he made on the field, but also in his post-playing days. While quarterbacking the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, he was a regular in TV commercials and is still a fixture there today. His fame has also continued with the Manningcast, his Monday Night Football show with his brother Eli Manning.

Peyton has also had a presence in the sports card hobby for a number of years, with his cards of interest to many collectors. Now, autographed cards from his personal collection, along with the collections of Tom Brady and Eli Manning, are part of the current PSA Vault Spotlight Auction, running through February 7th.

Here is a look at the featured Peyton Manning cards available in the auction, and what makes them so unique.

2006 Ultra Peyton Manning SB XLI Champs Inscription from Manning Collection

The first card is from 2006 Fleer Ultra. This set came out during the season the the Colts went on to defeat the Bears in the Super Bowl, which makes the autographed inscription of "SB XLI Champs" slightly more appealing. The card also comes from Manning's personal collection, which is noted in the PSA grading information. The card features Manning getting ready to throw a pass in the iconic white Colts uniform. As was common with Fleer base cards, his last name is on the bottom of the card in cursive font, adding some eye appeal to the card.

2006 Ultra Football Peyton Manning Manning Collection SB XLI Champ Autograph Inscription PSA Authentic Auto 10 | PSA

The card is graded as authentic, and the autograph grade comes in at a 10. At the time of writing, the card is currently sitting at $1,075 on 39 bids.

2024 Flawless Football Peyton Manning Emerald Signature 2x SB Champ Inscription

There are only three Peyton Manning cards in the auction, and this is the only one that is not part of the Manning Collection. However, it is worthy of being in the auction due to it's high end nature. The card is from 2024 Flawless Football, which is just about as high end of a product as Panini makes. The card has a throwback picture of Manning, which is evidenced by his blue face mask. The card is also an Emerald parallel, and features his autograph along with a "2X Super Bowl Champ" inscription.

2024 Flawless Football Peyton Manning Emerald Autograph PSA Authentic Auto 10 | PSA

The card is graded as authentic, and also has an autograph grade of 10. It is currently sitting at $760 on 16 bids.

2017 Panini Classics Peyton Manning SB XLI MVP Inscription from Manning Collection PSA 9

The last featured Manning card in the auction is also from the Manning Collection, and is one from Manning's post-playing days. It is a Super Bowl Heroes insert from 2017 Panini Classics. The card has Manning dropping back in the pocket in the misty rain that was falling on the night he won his first Super Bowl championship. This card also features an inscription, "SB XLI MVP". The card is graded a PSA 9, and carries an autograph grade of 10.

2017 Panini Classics Peyton Manning Super Bowl Heroes Manning Collection Autograph SB XLI MVP PSA 9 Auto 10 | PSA

Like the prior Manning Collection card, this will carry some serious appeal as the image on the card places Manning in the Super Bowl, which pairs nicely with the inscription. The card is currently sitting at a price of $222.50 on 8 bids.

Peyton Manning collectors should take a look at the current PSA Spotlight Auction which is now live. The auction will wrap up on February 7th with the final our broadcast live on the Sports Cards Nonsense eBay Live channel. This may be the only time some of the featured cards in this auction hit the open market. Therefore, these cards are carrying some demand, as seen by the current prices. Without question, the offering of these cards showcases the uniqueness that the hobby can bring to collectors.

