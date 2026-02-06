It was close throughout the second half of the NFL season - Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford were neck and neck in the race for the MVP award. In the end, Stafford came through and won the honor for the first time and all can agree that it was well deserved. His 46 touchdown passes led the league while also coming in first with throwing yards. He is a proven leader whose teammates rally around him - and we can all look forward to seeing him on the field next season as well, as he announced during his acceptance speech that he's coming back.

TOPPS CHROME 2009 MATTHEW STAFFORD

2009 Matthew Stafford Topps Chrome | CardLadder

The Topps Chrome rookie pictured above isn't the refractor version nor his most expensive rookie card, but it's included here because it fits into almost every budget and Topps is arguably the more well-known card brand than Bowman. There are parallels of this Topps chrome card, including an autograph version.

DONRUSS OPTIC DOWNTOWN 2021 MATTHEW STAFFORD

2021 Matthew Stafford Donruss Optic Downtown | CardLadder

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Panini's "Downtown" set has taken the hobby by storm. Collectors love the artwork and the design of the cards, with emphasis of course being placed on the city where the team and player are from. These cards have been red hot the past several years and Stafford's card shown above is no exception.

PLAYOFF CONTENDERS AUTOGRAPH 2009 MATTHEW STAFFORD

2009 Matthew Stafford Playoff Contenders Autograph | CardLadder

Stafford's Playoff Contenders rookie ticket card is included here because of the brand's iconic status for football collectors. Be careful - some of the autographs on particular cards are starting to fade a bit, but many fantastic looking copies can still be located.

UPPER DECK SP AUTHENTIC PATCH AUTOGRAPH 2009 MATTHEW STAFFORD

2009 Matthew Stafford SP Authentic | CardLadder

Upper Deck delivered the goods back in 2009 with this patch/autograph rookie card of Stafford. Sticker autographs had begun showing up more and more, so it's nice to see an on-card autograph. The fact that it's print run is limited to just 499 helps make this a must-have for collectors.

