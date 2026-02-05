Canadian Singer Tate McRae Responds to Controversial Winter Olympics Ad With Team USA

Tate McRae has made it clear where he allegiances lie in the wake of backlash she received for an ad promoting the Milan Cortina Olympics that features high-profile Team USA athletes. The Canadian pop star is the main character in a spot highlighting television coverage on NBC and Peacock, which will air during the opening ceremony on Friday in addition to Super Bowl LX in a jam-packed sports weekend.

In the ad, McRae finds herself needing direction on the slopes when she encounters an owl.

"I'm a bit lost," she says. "I'm trying to get to Milan for an amazing opening ceremony and meet Team USA. Then it's the weekend with America's best skating for gold and Lindsey Vonn's epic comeback. Then come back to the States for the big game, Super Bowl LX."

The owl proves entirely unhelpful, repeatedly asking 'who' before McRae responds tells it to figure it and that she'll ask someone else.

What seems like a harmless bit of commercial promotion on its surface irked the ire of Canadians who had questions about why McRae was pumping up the biggest American athletes instead of those from her home country.

Responding to the pushback, McRae on Wednesday night shared a childhood picture of herself to Instagram holding a miniature Canadian flag with the caption "...y'all know I'm Canada down."

McRae was born in Calgary, Albert on July 1, 2003—Canada Day.

With the singer's rooting interests now clarified, the Winter Olympics can now truly begin.

Canada has many great opportunities to win gold at the Games, including with William Dandjinou in short track speed skating and both of its hockey teams.

The controversy from this spot seems to have been quelled, although it might crop again should Canada and the United States square off on the ice. Or someone takes issue with the owl.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated