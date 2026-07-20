Although sports cards have been the focus of the week at Fanatics Fan Fest in NYC, with the last day on July 19, 2026, it hasn't stopped collectors from making huge Pokémon and other Trading Card Game (TCG) purchases. Among them are One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy, Dragon Ball Promo Card, Charizard, and

It is also worth checking in on the top sports card sales of the week, with Fanatics Fan Fest in NYC happening.

Top TCG sales have remained strong this week and are fairly comparable to last week's list, which included $192,000 for a PSA 10 Mew Gold Star. With that, let's see how this week's list shakes out:

5) 1996 Pokemon Japanese Holo Charizard PSA 9

1996 Pokemon Japanese Holo Charizard PSA 9. This card has no rarity symbol and is No. 006. Sold on July 17,2026 for $110,500 on eBay. | Card Ladder

Coming in at number five is a Pokémon card and, spoiler alert, this will be a common theme going forward. This one, a 1996 Charizard, is a Japanese card, a PSA 9, and is notable because it has no rarity symbol. According to Card Ladder, the population for this card is 63. It sold for $110,500.

4) 2015 Pokemon XY Japanese Promo Pretend Gyarados Poncho Pikachu BGS Black Label

2015 Pokemon Japanese XY Promo Full Art Gyarados Poncho Pikachu BGS 10. Sold for $120,000 on July 12th, 2026 through Fanatics Weekly. | Card Ladder

Coming in fourth on the week is a familiar friend in the world of Pokémon. This one is a 2015 Pokémon XY Promo Pretend Gyarados Poncho Pikachu with a BGS 10 Black Label that sold for $120,000 through Fanatics Weekly on July 12th, 2026. According to Card Ladder, this card has been climbing in price over the past few months.

3) 2022 Dragon Ball Masters Promo Gold Metal Alt Art Son Goku, Another World Fighter BGS 10

2022 Dragon Ball Masters Promo Gold Metal Alt Art Son Goku, Another World Fighter BGS 10. Sold on July 12, 2026 for $147,444 on eBay. | Card Ladder

Coming in at number three for our weekly list of TCG cards is an amazing specimen of a card and one that was earned, not through pulling from packs, but by showing prowess through the Trading Card Game itself and was awarded to the top 3 finishers at the 2022 championships. At this time, this looks to be the highest-selling Dragon Ball card of all time, at $147,444, and could be upended at any moment with the incredibly hot market for these cards.

2) 2009 Pokemon Platinum Rising Rivals Snorlax LV.X PSA 10

2009 Pokemon Platinum Rising Rivals Snorlax Lv X Holo PSA 10. Card sold for $156,000 on eBay on July 12, 2026. | Card Ladder

Coming in at number two on our list this week is the 2009 Pokémon Platinum Rising Rivals Holo Snorlax LV.X and a PSA 10. This card features a fantastic illustration by Shizurow with the monster in mid-eating-action to highlight the Poke-POWER of Big Appetite. This sold for $156,000.

1) 2025 One Piece Red Manga Alt Art Monkey D. Luffy BGS Black Label

2025 One Piece Black Label Red Manga Alt Art Monkey D. Luffy BGS 10. Sold on July 12, 2026 for $165,100 on eBay. | Card Ladder

With a reported population of 17, per Card Ladder, this BGS 10 Black Label Monkey D. Luffy is a beautiful example of the One Piece cards that are making waves for big-time sales in the trading card world. The intricately detailed illustrations behind the main character help to give the card a fantastic design while paying homage to the manga source material. It will be fun to track the ongoing sales of One Piece TCG cards going forward. According to Card Ladder and eBay, this card was sold at auction for $165,100 on July 12, 2026.