When most of us think of Carlton Fisk, one particular moment comes to mind - his home run for the Boston Red Sox during game 6 of the 1975 World Series. Who can forget Fisk waving and willing the ball to be fair and pushing the Reds to a Game 7? That one moment made Fisk a star and a Red Sox legend, and it was captured on one of the coolest cards you'll ever see.

After his time, he signed with the Chicago White Sox and finished his career there. When he called it a day, he enjoyed the rare honor of both teams he played for retiring his number. What a way to cap off a Hall of Fame career!

Let's take a look at some of the essential cards collectors should have in mind when searching to add Fisk to their collections.

1972 Topps Red Sox Rookies #79

1972 Carlton Fisk Topps | CardLadder

Love it or hate it, Fisk, like many stars from the 60s and 70s, share his rookie card with other players. In this case, Fisk is fortunate to share the stage with future all-star Cecil Cooper, making this arguably the most popular card in Topps' 1972 set.

A PSA 9 recently sold for $1,623.

1993 Topps Finest Refractor #125

1993 Carlton Fisk Topps Finest Refractor | CardLadder

One of the last major cards from Fisk's career is also one of his best-known and valuable. Collectors have long gone crazy for the 1993 Topps Finest refractor set, and Fisk's card is no exception. Given that the refractor parallels were limited to fewer than 250 copies, these are not that easy to find.

A PSA 9 sold in May for $276.

1997 Donruss Signatures Significant Signatures /2000

1997 Carlton Fisk Donruss Signature Autograph | CardLadder

Many collectors pay a premium for the first certified autograph cards of their favorite players and hold the cards in high regard. Fisk's first certified auto card was released in 1997 as part of Donruss' Significant Signatures product. The only knock against the card could be the choice of gold foil as a backdrop to the signature in black, but you can't have everything, and a print run of 2000 makes it less scarce. White Sox fans and collectors new to this card will be happy to see Fisk in uniform.

A card graded Authentic by PSA last sold for $47.

2003 Topps Tribute World Series Tribute Relic Autograph

2003 Carlton Fisk Topps Tribute World Series Auto | CardLadder

And now we come full circle - back to Fisk's legendary homerun back in 1975. This Topps product, back in 2003, was called "Tribute" - and what a tribute they paid to Fisk. A perfect photo of Fisk with the iconic "wave", combined with a swatch of game-used bat and an on-card auto, makes this a must-have.

A raw copy sold for $212 in May.