AL MVP Odds: Yordan Alvarez Continues to Separate from Pack

We're wrapping up July, which means we're not too far away from entering the final stretch of the 2026 MLB season.

As we get closer to the end of the season, some of the award markets are becoming a lot clearer. As of today, the biggest favorite to win any award is Yordan Alvarez in the American League MVP race.

The Houston Astros' outfielder was the -165 favorite just two weeks ago at the All-Star Break, but now he's up to -350, which is an implied probability of 77.78%. He hasn't slowed down since the break, batting .375 while hitting three home runs and sporting an OPS of 1.237. He's now up to 34 home runs and 77 RBIs, both of which lead the American League.

There are only two names that have a realistic chance of catching Alvarez atop the odds list. Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays is second on the odds list at +500, batting .283 with 29 home runs. Ben Rice of the New York Yankees is third on the odds list at +1100. He's batting .273 with 31 home runs on the season.

With Aaron Judge sidelined, this will be the first year since the 2020 shortened season that someone not named Judge or Shohei Ohtani is going to be named MVP of the American League. Ohtani is still listed as the -220 favorite to be named MVP of the National League, which would be his fifth career MVP award.

The last player not named Judge or Ohtani to win the American League MVP was Jose Abreu with the Chicago White Sox in 2020.

Let's take a look at he full list of odds to win this season's AL MVP.

American League MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Yordan Alvarez -350

Junior Caminero +500

Ben Rice +1100

Nick Kurtz +3000

Bobby Witt Jr. +3000

Dillon Dingler +6500

Julio Rodriguez +6500

Byron Buxton +6500

Miguel Vargas +10000

Cody Bellinger +10000

Wilson Contreras +10000

Kevin McGonigle +10000

Cam Schlittler +10000

Mike Trout +10000

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