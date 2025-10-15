The Five Essential 1970s Baseball Cards of Catchers

The 1970s were an incredible decade for baseball, for baseball cards, and most notably, for baseball cards of catchers. While it's simply a matter of opinion which catcher card tops the list as the decade's best, here are five that absolutely belong in the conversation.

1971 Topps Thurman Munson

1971 Topps Thurman Munson | Jason A. Schwartz

Between the headfirst Chuck Dobson slide into home plate, the card's jet black borders, and the coveted Topps All-Star Rookie trophy, this card would not be out of place at the Louvre. Not only a strong candidate for the best catcher card of the decade, the 1971 Topps Thurman Munson may well be the decade's best card at any position!

1976 Topps Johnny Bench

1976 Topps Johnny Bench | Jason A. Schwartz

This next card is so good its downright scary. Yes, Johnny Bench is just standing there, which on the surface seems multiple notches down from Munson's bang-bang play at the plate. On the other hand, if there's a better picture of a "guy just standing there," cardboard or otherwise, nobody's seen it yet. Throw in the color match borders, the All-Star logo, and the super clean design of the 1976 Topps set, and you have a card that can only be described with a single word: perfection.

1977 Topps Carlton Fisk

1977 Topps Carlton Fisk | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

When 1970s catcher cards are discussed, conversation often begins and ends with Bench and Munson. The result is that some GREAT catcher cards remain overlooked. Perhaps the best of the bunch is the terrific 1977 Topps Carlton Fisk card, which appears to show the Yankees' Willie Randolph sliding in to home plate just ahead of the throw.

1979 Topps Ron Pruitt

1979 Topps Ron Pruitt | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Every "Essentials" list needs a deep cut, and here it is. Ron Pruitt, a great choice for Immaculate Grid players looking for Giants-Rangers, played nine seasons in the majors and compiled a career WAR of -0.1. In other words, his chances at a plaque in Cooperstown are about the same as yours. However, his 1979 Topps card gains him immediately entry into the cardboard hall of fame. As if the ultra close-up shot of Ron's "tools of ignorance" weren't enough already, treat the eye black as the proverbial chef's kiss.

1974 Laughlin Old-Time Black Stars Josh Gibson

1974 Laughlin Old-Time Black Stars Josh Gibson | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

While the first four cards on the Essentials list make the cut on looks alone, even if three of the players were absolute studs behind the plate, this last one cracks the list as a tremendously significant (and tough!) card of the sport's greatest catcher ever. Though you could buy this card for a quarter, if not less, in the 1970s, good luck finding one today for under $1000.

Aug 02, 2012; Washington, D.C., USA; Statue of Josh Gibson in the outfield concourse before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

And why not! While the card was issued nearly three decades after Josh Gibson last played a game, it was nonetheless his first U.S.-issued baseball card, an ultra-rare 1930s postcard and Hall of Fame plaque postcard notwithstanding. For that reason, some collectors even consider the Laughlin to be Gibson's rookie card, though there's not yet any real Hobby consensus on the matter. Either way, it's a great card!

