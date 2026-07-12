It's probably safe to say that out of the elite club that's achieved both 500 home runs and 3,000 hits, Eddie Murray is the most underappreciated in the hobby. It's true that he is known as a very private person who has had his run-ins with the press, but he was always respected by his fellow players for his focus and skills on the field. Known as "Steady Eddie," no one has played more games at first base than he did.

As some of the biggest card shows kick off this month, it's worth taking a closer look at some of the most essential Murray cards - now could be the perfect time to add this Hall of Famer to your collection.

1978 Topps Eddie Murray

1978 Eddie Murray Topps | CardLadder

Any Eddie Murray collection should start here. His 1978 Topps rookie shows off a serious look from the future Hall of Famer and includes the famous Topps All-Star Rookie golden cup. It's easily the "biggest" card in this set, although there are other great cards like the iconic Reggie Jackson. It's obvious from the example above that centering was a major issue with this set - it is almost impossible to find a Murray rookie in gem-mint condition, with just 18 PSA 10s.

Raw, this card goes for $12-15, but a PSA 10 will run you over $50,000.

1983 Fleer Eddie Murray

1983 Eddie Murray Fleer | CardLadder

Many Murray collectors especially admire this 1983 Fleer card - Murray looks like he could almost be smiling here! Many collectors also enjoy the Orioles jacket with what appears to be plastic sleeves. In any case, it's a nice photo and a good way to add Murray to your collection.

It's affordable too, with a PSA 10 costing about $75.

1988 Topps Tiffany Record Breakers Eddie Murray

1988 Eddie Murray Topps | CardLadder

Murray was one of the greatest switch hitters ever to play the game. His home run count of 504 is only behind the great Mickey Mantle for the record among those who can bat both left and right. This Topps card from 1988 shows how well-known he was for his switch-hitting exploits.

Another affordable option as this last sold for $34 in a PSA 10.

1997 Donruss Signature Series Eddie Murray Century Marks Autographed

1997 Eddie Murray Donruss Signature Series | CardLadder

Murray's only pack-pulled certified autograph card from his playing days was from the Donruss Signature Series set released in 1997. The only detractor for Murray collectors could be that it shows him in an Anaheim Angels uniform, for whom he played only a few dozen games. While Murray has signed for many sets in his retirement, many of which show him in an Orioles uniform, there's still value to be had here in his first certified auto.

A PSA 6 sold for $160 back in May.