Cubs vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 10

The Chicago Cubs need to string some wins together in a hurry if they want to close the gap on the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the National League Central.

They have a chance to do exactly that when they take on the 42-50 Cincinnati Reds in a weekend series.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Friday night's opener.

Cubs vs. Reds Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Cubs -1.5 (+140)

Reds +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline

Cubs -110

Reds -106

Total

OVER 9.5 (-104)

UNDER 9.5 (-118)

Cubs vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Shota Imanaga, LHP (5-7, 4.38 ERA)

Cincinnati: Hunter Greene, RHP (0-1, 21.60 ERA)

Cubs vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Reds.TV

Cubs record: 52-41

Reds record: 42-50

Cubs vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Sal Stewart Home Run (+340)

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I wrote about why I'm betting on Sal Stewart of the Reds to hit a home run:

The Cincinnati Reds are set to take on a lefty starting pitcher in Shota Imanaga, who has a 4.28 ERA while giving up 1.8 home runs per nine innings pitched. That should lead us to betting on a hitter who's been great against lefties this season. Sal Stewart is one of those hitters, as his slugging percentage this season improves from .460 against right-handed pitchers to .523 against left-handed pitchers.

It also helps that the Cubs' bullpen has the highest home runs allowed rate in the Majors at 1.5. All those signs point to Stewart being a great home run bet tonight at +340.

Cubs vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

Don't let Hunter Greene's 21.60 ERA scare you away too much from betting on the Reds. His first start of the season was a disaster, allowing eight earned runs in just 3.1 innings, but I expect a much better outing from him in his second start.

He should be poised for a bounce-back start now that he gets to face a Cubs' lineup that thrives when facing lefties, but regresses when facing right-handed pitchers. Meanwhile, the Reds get to face a lefty in Imanaga, who has surprisingly struggled at times in 2026.

I'll back the Reds as slight home underdogs in this NL Central duel.

Pick: Reds -106 via FanDuel

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