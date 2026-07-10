Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Spencer Torkelson to Hit Home Run vs. Phillies)

The end of the week is finally here, so it's time to sit back, relax, and bet on some baseball. If there's one way to kick off an elite weekend, it's cashing in on an MLB home run bet or two. That's exactly what I'm going to try to do in today's edition of Daily Dinger.

MLB Best Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spencer Torkelson Home Run (+420)

Nolan Schanuel Home Run (+900)

Sal Stewart Home Run (+340)

Spencer Torkelson Home Run (+420)

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies today, and to say he's struggling this season would be an understatement. He has a 5.87 ERA while giving up 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 19th highest rate amongst MLB pitchers with 50+ innings pitched this season.

Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on Spencer Torkelson to hit a home run. He already has 15 home runs this season, and now he's in a great spot to hit a 16th dinger of 2026.

Nolan Schanuel Home Run (+900)

If you're looking for a long shot bet for tonight, consider betting on the Angels' first baseman, Nolan Schanuel, to hit a home run. The Angels will take on Zebby Matthews of the Twins, who has the highest home run rate amongst all starting pitchers today with 50+ innings pitched, and the 13th highest rate amongst all Major League arms.

Schanuel only has six home runs this season, but his .393 slugging percentage indicates he could rack up a few more in the not-so-distant future. Let's take a chance on him at +900.

Sal Stewart Home Run (+340)

The Cincinnati Reds are set to take on a lefty starting pitcher in Shota Imanaga, who has a 4.28 ERA while giving up 1.8 home runs per nine innings pitched. That should lead us to betting on a hitter who's been great against lefties this season. Sal Stewart is one of those hitters, as his slugging percentage this season improves from .460 against right-handed pitchers to .523 against left-handed pitchers.

It also helps that the Cubs' bullpen has the highest home runs allowed rate in the Majors at 1.5. All those signs point to Stewart being a great home run bet tonight at +340.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!