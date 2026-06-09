Kirby Puckett isn't always the first name people remember from the 1980s and 90s, but he was always a fan favorite and one of the most talented in the game. That allowed him to hit above .300 for his entire 12-year career, which, of course, ended too soon due to his complete loss of vision in his right eye. Since his untimely passing in 2006, his cards are still highly sought after, and there's no sign of that changing any time soon.

Puckett had the skills to help his Minnesota Twins to two World Series titles in 1987 and 1991, but just as importantly, he had the talent to spread joy among the fan base and collectors.

1985 Donruss Kirby Puckett #438

1985 Kirby Puckett Donruss | CardLadder

While not a true rookie card, Puckett's 1985 Donruss is still always on the radar for collectors. A nice-looking portrait photo with his bat resting on his shoulder, this card is arguably made even more popular by its condition sensitivity. Those black-and-red borders chip very easily, making this card a bit of a chase for a higher-grade copy.

The PSA 10 seen above sold recently for $750.

1984 Fleer Update Kirby Puckett #U-93

1984 Kirby Puckett Fleer Update | CardLadder

The true rookie card that is still highly sought after decades later, Puckett's 1984 Fleer Update card came originally as part of a boxed set, of course, as all update sets did back then. Collectors were hot on the trail of the Puckett and Roger Clemens cards, which are still highly valued.

The card above, in a PSA 10, recently went for almost $1,730.

1996 Leaf Signature Extended Kirby Puckett Autograph

1996 Kirby Puckett Leaf Signature Auto | CardLadder

Leaf had the honor of bringing Puckett's first certified autograph card to market in 1996 as part of their Signature product. While all of his autograph cards have held their value since his passing, this particular one seems to hold the highest significance with collectors. This one has the big, bold blue signature, but be aware that some copies have faded autographs.

A PSA 9/Auto 10 recently sold for $1,189.

1993 Topps Kirby Puckett #200

1993 Kirby Puckett Topps | CardLadder

One reason our hobby has so many members is simple: it's fun. Cards are supposed to be fun. Topps hit a figurative home run with this card of Puckett, released back in 1993. Here we have a smiling Puckett with an absolutely gigantic Louisville Slugger bat. Copies are easy to locate, and they're not expensive - this copy recently sold for just $30 - but that's really not the point. It's just a great card that always gets a smile.

At the end of the day, collecting cool cards of the players we love is what got most of us into this hobby in the first place.