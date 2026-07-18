The Greatest Jackie Robinson Card of All Time is Up for Auction

A Jackie Robinson rookie card with an on-card autograph is currently up for auction with Fanatics Collect. The signed 1948 Leaf Jackie Robinson rookie was reportedly inherited after a family member passed away. The new owner brought the card into a local card shop, where employees were stunned by what they saw.

This signed 1948 Leaf Jackie Robinson rookie card, graded PSA 1 with an 8 autograph grade, has reached $800,000 through 51 bids. The Fanatics Collect Premier Auction ends July 23. | Fanatics Collect

After Fanatics Collect learned about the discovery, the auction house reportedly offered to cover the cost of submitting the card to PSA. It was not a small expense. PSA’s grading fee starts at approximately $10,000 for cards valued at more than $250,000.

PSA graded the card a PSA 1 and gave Robinson’s autograph an impressive PSA/DNA 8 autograph grade. According to PSA’s population report, only five signed examples of the 1948 Leaf Jackie Robinson rookie card have ever been authenticated. At the time of writing, the card is approaching $1 million including the buyer’s premium. The auction has already established a new record for a signed Jackie Robinson rookie card, and bidding remains open.

Why This Is the Greatest Jackie Robinson Card of All Time

Despite receiving a card grade of PSA 1, this is the best-looking of the five signed Robinson rookie cards. Robinson’s blue signature runs vertically along the left side of the card without covering his face. It is large, bold, and easy to read. It also received the same autograph grade as the signed copy that previously held the record for the most expensive signed vintage baseball card.

This signed 1948 Leaf Jackie Robinson rookie card, authenticated by PSA with an 8 autograph grade, sold for $588,000 through Heritage Auctions in August 2023. At the time, it set the record for most expensive vintage autograph card. | Card Ladder

The record for the most expensive Jackie Robinson card is held by a 1952 Topps #312 PSA 9, which went for $960,000 in 2021. While 11 1952 Topps Robinson cards exist in a PSA 9 grade, there are only five signed copies of his 1948 Leaf rookie card. And while the '52 Topps is an undeniable icon of the hobby, it does not have the iconic status and sheer demand of Robinson's true 1948 rookie card.

But the autograph on the newly discovered 1948 Leaf Jackie Robinson is what makes it so special. Because Jackie Robinson passed away at the young age of 53 in 1972, signed copies of his cards are exceptionally scarce. Furthermore, during his lifetime, getting a baseball card signed was considered taboo. Collectors widely believed that writing on a card 'ruined' or 'altered' its value. This long-held hobby philosophy prevented fans from seeking autographs on their cards, which explains the incredibly low population counts of vintage on-card autographs today.

Just How Rare is a Signed Jackie Robinson Baseball Card?

This signed Jackie Robinson 1952 Topps card sold for $216,000 in 2023. | Card Ladder

Jackie Robinson’s playing days in the Major Leagues spanned from his historic 1947 Major League debut to his retirement after the 1956 season. As a result, Robinson only has eight mainstream playing-era baseball cards. Below are the PSA population counts for each card, comparing the signed and unsigned copies:

· 1948 Leaf #79: 5 signed copies (vs. 2,006 unsigned)

· 1949 Bowman #50: 9 signed copies (vs. 1,988 unsigned)

· 1950 Bowman #22: 11 signed copies (vs. 1,831 unsigned)

· 1952 Topps #312: 9 signed copies (vs. 1,567 unsigned)

· 1952 Topps #312: 9 signed copies (vs. 1,567 unsigned)

· 1952 Topps #312: 9 signed copies (vs. 1,567 unsigned)

· 1953 Topps #1: 20 signed copies (vs. 4,989 unsigned)

· 1954 Topps #10: 19 signed copies (vs. 7,876 unsigned)

· 1955 Topps #50: 23 signed copies (vs. 7,121 unsigned)

· 1956 Topps #30: 13 signed copies (vs. 10,731 unsigned)

Across all eight playing-era cards listed, only 109 PSA-authenticated autographed copies exist. The 1948 Leaf rookie is the rarest and most coveted of them all. With just five verified copies in the world, the newly discovered card now up for auction has the potential to shatter many baseball card records. This may be a collector's only chance to ever own this legendary signed rookie auto.

Vintage On-Card Autograph Cards Are on Fire

This signed Babe Ruth Card sold for $1,464,000 in February. | Card Ladder

Because of a long-held belief that an autograph was “ruining” a vintage baseball card, signed copies of some of the greatest baseball cards of all time are extremely rare. But modern baseball collecting has become very autograph-focused, and the autograph chase has made its way into the vintage baseball card market. In just the last 12 months, there have been six huge sales in the growing segment:

1. 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth (PSA 4.5 / Auto 8): $1,500,000 (February 21, 2026)

2. 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 "Period Signed" (PSA 1.5 / Auto 8): $945,500

(December 12, 2025)

3. 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle #253 Rookie "Period Signed" (PSA 2 / Auto 10): $451,400 (March 2, 2026)

4. 1951 Bowman Willie Mays #305 Rookie "Period Signed" (PSA 3.5 / Auto 10): $219,600 (December 22, 2025)

5. 1969 Topps Reggie Jackson #260 Rookie (PSA 9 / Auto 10): $135,500 (June 7, 2026)

6. 1968 Topps Nolan Ryan #177 Rookie (PSA 8 / Auto 10): $116,700 (June 7, 2026)

The staggering six and seven-figure prices prove that modern collectors value the scarcity of vintage autographed cards just as much as a card with a mint grade. But it could be argued that signed vintage cards are even better investments than an unsigned PSA 9 or 10. There is something special about owning a historic card that was actually held and signed by the legend himself.