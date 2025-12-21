Battle of the Card Sets: 1983 Topps vs. 1985 Donruss

Any way you slice it, the 1983 Topps and 1985 Donruss baseball card sets are two of the decade's best. In fact, with apologies to the Upper Deck fans out there, they may well be numbers one and two on the list. As for which is the better set of the pair, that all depends what you're looking for, but here is how they match up head to head.

RELATED: Rare Doc Gooden Grail Card Hits the Market

Rookie Cards

1983 Topps rookie cards of Wade Boggs, Ryne Sandberg, and Tony Gwynn | Jason A. Schwartz

1983 TOPPS: At least in theory, Wade Boggs, Ryne Sandberg, and Tony Gwynn should seal the deal for 1983 Topps. These aren't just the top three rookie cards of the 1983 set but among the top rookie cards of the entire decade. How can 1985 Donruss possibly compete?

1985 DONRUSS: As far as Hall of Famers go, Kirby Puckett is the set's only notable, so advantage Topps? Not so fast! The 1980s was sadly a decade where many of the game's biggest stars never got their call to the Hall, but that doesn't mean their cards aren't awesome. Case in point, Roger Clemens, Dwight Gooden, Eric Davis, and Orel Hershiser, just to name four. (And if you haven't followed the game closely the past couple decades, you're probably shocked to learn that none of the four are Hall of Famers.) Still, the Hall ain't a small deal, so the edge goes to 1983 TOPPS,

Star Power

1985 Donruss Pete Rose and "Two for the Title" cards | Jason A. Schwartz

1983 TOPPS: As the two sets are only two years apart, most of the top players in one set are also in the other. The main advantage to 1983 Topps comes from its late-career greats who hung up their cleats in 1983 or 1984. Of course, the list is pretty loaded: Willie Stargell, Johnny Bench, Jim Palmer, Carl Yastrzemski, and Gaylord Perry are just five Hall of Famers in 1983 Topps but absent in 1985 Donruss.

1985 DONRUSS: On the plus side of the ledger for Donruss are players who debuted just a tad too late to make the 1983 Topps set. In addition to the aforementioned Puckett, Clemens, Gooden, Davis, and Hershiser, the key additions are Don Mattingly and Darryl Strawberry. Once again, Puckett is the only Hall of Famer in the group, but that doesn't mean the verdict is a slam dunk for Topps. If you grew up on 1980s baseball, Darryl, Doc, and Donnie Baseball alone were far more exciting pulls than the various 40-somethings in the 1983 Topps set, however legendary they might have been a decade or two earlier. Conversely, if you lived and died 1970s baseball, there's not even a debate here. This contest ends up a TIE.

Design

1983 Topps rookie cards of Randy Johnson and...Randy Johnson! | Jason A. Schwartz

1983 TOPPS: As far as looks go, the 1983 Topps set is an absolute beauty. Strong photos, great color, a small portrait paired with what was typically an action photo...what's not to like? Without a doubt, the 1983 design was one of the best Topps ever put out, and there's a reason 1983 Topps comes in at 15th all-time in the Trading Card Database set rankings. But...

1985 DONRUSS: If 1983 Topps is a Cadillac, 1985 Donruss is a Porsche. The sleek black borders and red racing stripes may look a bit dated today, but back then these cards were really something. Comparing 1983 Topps and 1985 Donruss in this category is a bit like comparing Magic and Bird. Maybe it just comes down to taste. Still, 1985 DONRUSS gets the nod.

Extras

RELATED: The Five Essential Donruss Diamond Kings of 1985

Assorted 1985 Donruss Diamond Kings | Author's personal collection

1983 TOPPS: Beyond the large selection of base cards in the set, the extras included all-stars, league leaders, record breakers, team leaders, and super veterans. While many collectors could have dispensed with those final two, it was a strong offering that ensured multiple cards of some of the game's best players.

1985 DONRUSS: Not only did Donruss put together one of its top Diamond Kings roster ever, but 1985 also marked the debut of the now iconic Rated Rookie logo. Sorry, Topps. This one's an easy win for 1985 DONRUSS, even ignoring the scorching hot "Two for the Title" card that electrified the Hobby at the time. And let's not even mention the box bottom that changed the Hobby!

And the Winner Is...

Imagined 1985 Donruss rack pack | Jason A. Schwartz

In the end, 1985 Donruss edges out 1983 Topps, but that's not to say the Topps set is chopped liver. It still may be the second best set of the 1980s, which is saying an awful lot. In the end, the Topps set is anchored by its three massive rookie cards and a fantastic design. Ultimately, though, even without a comparable Hall of Fame rookie class, Donruss just has too much going for it.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: