When thieves stole thousands of PSA-certified trading cards from a FedEx truck in Southern California earlier this month, the haul ranged from vintage baseball cards to modern sports stars. But nearly half were Pokémon cards.

Of the 6,451 items on PSA's stolen-card list, 2,978 were Pokémon, accounting for 46% of the inventory. The theft comes amid booming demand for Pokémon collectibles. In this week's top TCG sales, Pokémon claimed all five spots, totaling more than $5.35 million. Most of the frequently stolen cards are considerably more affordable, reflecting the wide range of values in today's Pokémon market.

Let's look at the top five Pokémon cards appearing most often on PSA's list, with recent PSA 9 and PSA 10 sales from Card Ladder. It's important to note that, since the PSA stolen inventory list doesn't include grades, these prices are more representative of the general value of the missing cards.

1. 2026 Korean Magikarp Mega Festa Promo #040

2026 Korean Magikarp Mega Festa Promo #040 | Card Ladder

Magikarp may not be the first Pokémon collectors associate with valuable cards, but this Korean promotional release tops the list with 50 stolen copies. With recent sales of a PSA 9 for $46 and a PSA 10 for $172, these cards aren’t particularly expensive, but they illustrate how much grading can influence a collectible's value.

With grading costs, turnaround times, and continued demand for high-grade Pokémon cards all factoring into the market, even relatively inexpensive releases can attract collector attention.

2. 2025 Fukuoka's Pikachu Promo #289

2025 Fukuoka's Pikachu Promo #289 | Card Ladder

Pikachu makes its first appearance with this Japanese promotional card tied to the Pokémon Center in Fukuoka, Japan. A total of 39 copies appear on PSA's stolen list, making it the second-most frequently listed Pokémon card. Recent sales show PSA 9 examples going for around $76, with PSA 10 copies selling for closer to $165.

The card reflects the popularity of Japanese promotional releases among collectors outside Japan.

3. 2025 Japanese Mega Charizard X ex #223

2025 Japanese Mega Charizard X ex #223 | Card Ladder

Charizard finally enters the rankings in third place, with 29 copies of this Japanese Mega Attack Rare included in the stolen inventory. Despite Charizard's reputation as one of the hobby's most recognizable and collectible Pokémon, this particular release is relatively affordable. Recent Card Ladder sales show a PSA 9 example selling for approximately $40, compared with $75 for a PSA 10.

It's a reminder that even within the Charizard market, prices can vary dramatically depending on the release, rarity, and grade.

4. 2023 Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat #085

2023 Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat #085 | Card Ladder

The biggest-ticket card among the five is also one of the most recognizable modern Pokémon promotions. Released as part of a collaboration with Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum, Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat became a highly sought-after collectible thanks to its artwork inspired by Vincent van Gogh's famous self-portrait.

PSA's inventory lists 25 stolen copies, and recent sales demonstrate just how valuable the card has become. A PSA 9 recently sold for approximately $840, while a PSA 10 commanded $2,450. That's a substantial difference from the first three cards on the list—and a reminder that promotional Pokémon releases can become major collectibles in their own right.

5. 2025 Japanese Mega Charizard X ex #110

2025 Japanese Mega Charizard X ex #110 | Card Ladder

Rounding out the top five is another Charizard: the Special Art Rare version from Japan's Inferno X expansion. With 24 stolen copies, it narrowly trails the Grey Felt Hat Pikachu in the rankings. Its market value, however, is considerably higher than the other Charizard on this list. Recent Card Ladder sales include a PSA 9 for about $374 and a PSA 10 for $668.

The difference between the two Charizard entries highlights the importance of understanding specific parallels and artwork rather than relying on a popular character's name alone.

More Than Just Expensive Cards

Together, these five releases account for 167 of the 2,978 Pokémon cards listed as stolen. Their values range from relatively modest modern cards to promotional collectibles worth thousands of dollars in top grades.

For buyers, the challenge is that thousands of legitmate copies of these cards remain in circulation, making it harder to determine when a card might be stolen property. A matching card description alone doesn't establish that an item was stolen.

The theft may have made headlines for its high-profile sports cards, but the Pokémon portion of the inventory offers an equally revealing look at the size, variety, and value of today's trading-card market.