The All-Christmas Baseball Card Team

Just like that, Christmas is here. You've scheduled your days off, you've had the tree up for weeks, you remembered to call grandma; but do you have your baseball cards? That's right, baseball cards! Granted, your family and friends may insist that this is the one time of year to stop scrolling eBay or staring at your slabs, but of course they're wrong. The holidays and baseball cards go together like cider and eggnog, at least if we're talking about the All-Christmas All-Star Team.

RELATED: A Brief History of Naughty Bat Knob Cards

HO HO-JO, MERRY CHRISTMAS! | Jason A. Schwartz

Sadly, there has yet to be a major leaguer named Ho Ho Ho. Still, put together any of several baseball cards of Korean player Kim Ho and Mets 30-30 man Howard "Ho-Jo" Johnson, and you're not far off. Don't let perfect be the enemy of good when really it's the thought that counts. After all, it's the Hollidays!

Matt and Jackson Holliday baseball card | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Relax! You did your Christmas shopping early. You remembered everyone on your list. Or did you? Is it possible you need to pick out one more Gift?

2017 Topps Heritage Gift Ngoepe | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Good chance the meal planning has already begun. With the vegan cousin snowed in, it really just came down to Ham or Turkey. But why choose when you can have both?

Baseball cards of Kevin Ham and Turkey Mike Donlin | Jason A. Schwartz

In the end, of course, Christmas is about so much more than bowl games, presents, and a huge meal. Bigger than all that is the story of a shepherd, the Angel Gabriel, some wise men, and—let's not forget, Jesus!

RELATED: 2025 Topps Chrome Update Series Release Overview

More Christmas baseball cards | Jason A. Schwartz

However you celebrate, or whether you even celebrate at all, just know the Hobby has you covered. Those old Hallmark ads were true. There really is a card for everything!

1998 Choice Carolina League All-Stars Pat Hallmark | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: