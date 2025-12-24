Looking back at Chase Cards from the 2022 Bowman Draft

2022 Bowman Draft arrived in the winter of that year with an abundance of hype surrounding top overall pick Jackson Holliday, whose MLB pedigree thanks to his father had collectors chasing the Orioles infielder's 1st Bowman.

While Holliday has not quite lived up to the pre-MLB debut hype that his card market had sat at, plenty other players in the product have since become household names in the sports as they have competed for Rookie of the Year awards as well as seen time in the postseason.

RELATED: Looking back at 2023 Bowman Draft cards

Who headlines the checklist?

Years after the release of the product, the checklist features a solid list of players still early in their MLB careers, but appears underwhelming in comparision to other recent Bowman Draft products

1. Zach Neto, Angels SS

Zach Neto 1st Bowman Black Autograph /75 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Neto made his Major League debut less than a year after being selected in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. The Angels shortstop has agruably been one of the top players to come out of 2022 Bowman Draft to this point. Across three seasons, Neto has slugged 58 home runs and stolen 61 bases and looks to be another addition to the list of young shortstop stars in the game.

2. Jackson Holliday, Orioles 2B

Jackson Holliday 1st Bowman Red Autograph /5 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Holliday was far and away the top chase upon release of 2022 Bowman Draft and holds the top seven spots in terms of most expensive cards to date. Despite making his Major League debut at 20 years old in 2024, the infielder has taken more time to adjust to the MLB level. In 209 big league games, Holliday is hitting .229 with a .659 OPS.

3. Drake Baldwin, Braves C

Drake Baldwin 1st Bowman Gold Autograph /50 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Baldwin's card market soared in 2025 after hitting .274 with 19 home runs in his rookie season with the Braves on his way to winning the National League Rookie of the Year award. Baldwin looks to build off of his 2025 season and become one of the best catchers in baseball.

4. Cade Horton, Cubs SP

Cade Horton 1st Bowman Red Lava Autograph /5 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Horton finished as the runner up to Baldwin in the Rookie of the Year voting but solidified his spot in the Cubs' rotation for the near future. The former seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft tossed 188 innings in 2025 while pitching to a 2.67 ERA.

5. Chandler Simpson, Rays OF

Chandler Simpson 1st Bowman Gold Wave Autograph /50 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Simpson's speed is his calling card and put him on the map of collectors after stealing over 100 bases in the Minor Leagues in 2024. The Tampa Bay outfielder debuted in 2025 and swiped 44 bases in just 109 games with the Rays. While his market is not as high as other names on his list, he certainly brings an excitment factor to his play without having to hit the ball out of the park.

6. Chase DeLauter, Guardians OF

Chase DeLauter 1st Bowman Red Autograph /5 SGC 10 | Card Ladder

DeLauter joined a rare list of players to make their Major League debut in the postseason as he started two games in the 2025 American League Wild Card Series. The outfielder recorded his first hit in Game 2 and looks to be in Cleveland's 2026 plans. DeLauter brings the most risk among this card class with his extensive injury history, but has the potential to be a 20-30 home run hitter when healthy.

RELATED: Shocking to see 2024 Bowman Draft cards one year later

What is the highest sold card from the product?

Jackson Holliday 1st Bowman Red Autograph /5 BGS 10 | Card Ladder

As previously mentioned, Jackson Holliday holds the podium and then some when it comes to the most expensive cards to be sold from 2022 Bowman Draft. The most expensive card sold to date is one of Holliday's Red Refractor 1st Bowman autographs numbered to five. The parallel autograph in a BGS 10 sold in March of 2023 for $49,800.

The next six cards, all of Holliday, all sold for at least $17,800. The most expensive non-Holliday card was a 1st Bowman Red Refractor autograph in a PSA 10 of Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, which sold for $17,600.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: