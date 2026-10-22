The Best Baseball Cards Under $500 From Every Decade

Owning an iconic baseball card does not always require spending thousands of dollars. In fact, some of the best values in the vintage baseball card hobby are low-grade cards. A PSA 1 or PSA 2 with strong centering, a clean surface, and sharp registration can sometimes have considerably better eye appeal than a higher-graded copy.

A 1957 Topps Mickey Mantle PSA 9 sold for $248,880, while a PSA 1.5 example sold for just $457.50. Despite the enormous difference in price and grade, collectors on Eye Appeal Inc., a platform where cards are evaluated for visual appeal independently of their numerical grades, rated the PSA 1.5 significantly higher, with an EyeQ+ score of 179 compared with 97 for the PSA 9. | Eye Appeal Inc.

Finding low-grade cards with excellent eye appeal takes patience, but an attractive PSA 1 or PSA 2 vintage baseball card offers collectors the opportunity to own some of the biggest names and most important cards in the hobby without paying premium prices. That could become even more relevant over the coming months. Major League Baseball’s current collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1, creating uncertainty heading into 2027. Prospects and young stars often depend on the constant cycle of spring training hype, call-ups, and breakout performances to drive interest in their cards. A prolonged MLB lockout would interrupt that cycle.

A higher grade doesn't always mean better eye appeal. This 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth PSA 2, priced at $14,400, received an EyeQ+ score of 170 from collectors on Eye Appeal Inc., compared with just 63 for a PSA 8.5 example priced at $1,065,000. Despite costing almost million dollars less, the lower-grade Ruth received a substantially higher eye appeal score. | Eye Appeal Inc.

It is a misconception that all the most iconic vintage baseball cards cost an arm and a leg. There are still plenty of great deals to be had. So, what is the best baseball card you can buy from each decade with a budget of $500? For this list, I’m looking for the best combination of player, historical significance, and hobby popularity that can realistically be purchased for $500 or less. Each decade will also include at least two honorable mentions.

1910s Best Card Under $500

Card Ladder

Miller Huggins 1915 Cracker Jack #75 SGC 1: $270

Cracker Jack cards are among the most recognizable vintage sets ever produced, and Huggins became the first Yankee to be honored with a granite monument and bronze plaque in center field at Yankee Stadium (which eventually evolved into Monument Park). The Hall of Famer managed the Yankees during the rise of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig and led New York to three World Series championships.

Honorable Mentions-

Eddie Collins 1911 T205 Gold Border Closed Mouth PSA 2.5: $475

Connie Mack 1914 Cracker Jack #12 BVG 3: $480



1920s Best Card Under $500

Card Ladder

Walter Johnson 1927 Exhibits SGC 1: $489

Exhibit cards were distributed through vending machines instead of traditional candy or tobacco packs. These cards fly under the radar and can be found for relatively affordable prices. The large size (3 3/8" by 5 3/8") may be one reason why. Walter Johnson AKA "The Big Train," was one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball history, winning 417 games and two American League MVP awards.

Honorable Mentions:

Rogers Hornsby 1923 W515-1 #55 Hand Cut Strip Card PSA 3: $420

Robert "Lefty" Grove 1929 W553 SGC Authentic: $300



1930s Best Card Under $500

Card Ladder

Rogers Hornsby 1935 Diamond Stars #44 PSA 4: $473

The Diamond Stars set is considered one of the most visually stunning and artistic vintage sets ever produced. It is overshadowed by the Goudey sets of the 1930s because the set is missing Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig (but it still has legendary players). Rogers Hornsby was one of the greatest hitters in baseball history, finishing his career with a .358 batting average, seven batting titles, two Triple Crowns, and two MVP awards. Only 927 of these cards have been graded by PSA.

Honorable Mentions:

Jimmie Foxx 1933 Goudey #154: $440

Mel Ott 1933 Goudey #207 SGC 3.5: $491

Tony Lazzeri 1934-36 Diamond Stars #74 SGC 5: $439

1940s Best Card Under $500

Card Ladder

Warren Spahn 1948 Leaf #32 Rookie Card PSA 1: $450

Warren Spahn won 363 games, more than any other left-handed pitcher in MLB history. He made his MLB debut in 1942, but he did not have a baseball card until 1948 because baseball cards weren’t produced during World War II. The 1948 Leaf set is one of the most popular and recognizable in the entire hobby, and only 1,297 of the Leaf Warren Spahn rookies have been graded by PSA.

Honorable Mentions:

Pee Wee Reese 1941 Play Ball #54 Rookie PSA 1: $355

Phil Rizzuto 1948 Bowman #8 Rookie PSA 1: $450

1950s Best Card Under $500

Card Ladder

Frank Robinson 1957 Topps #35 Rookie Card PSA 4.5: $365

The popular 1957 Topps set introduced the standard 2.5" x 3.5" card size we still see today and is celebrated for its clean design with vibrant full-color photography. For less than $500, a collector can own a 1957 rookie card of a top 30 player of all time. Robinson finished his career with 586 home runs and became the first player in MLB history to win MVP Awards in both the American and National Leagues. He also became MLB’s first black manager.

Honorable Mentions:

Yogi Berra 1950 Bowman #46 PSA 3: $500

Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra 1957 Topps #407 PSA 5: $425



1960s Best Card Under $500

Card Ladder

Johnny Bench 1968 Topps #247 Rookie Card SGC 6: $425

It doesn’t seem to make much sense that a 1968 Topps mid-grade rookie card of the greatest catcher of all time can be found easily for less than $500. Bench won two National League MVP Awards, 10 Gold Gloves, and two World Series championships as one of the leaders of the Big Red Machine in Cincinnati.

Honorable Mention:

Carl Yastrzemski 1960 Topps Rookie Card #148 SGC 6: $494

Willie McCovey 1960 Topps Rookie Card #316 SGC 6: $495

1970s Best Card Under $500

Card Ladder

Robin Yount 1975 Topps Rookie Card #223 PSA 8: $444

Unlike several other major Hall of Fame rookies in the 1970s (such as Mike Schmidt, Gary Carter, or Jim Rice), Robin Yount has his own dedicated solo card. Yount is one of the greatest Brewers of all time, as he spent his entire 20-year career with Milwaukee, winning two MVP awards and collecting 3,142 career hits.

Honorable Mentions:

Dave Winfield 1974 Topps Rookie Card #456 PSA 8: $360

Ron Guidry 1976 Topps Rookie Card #599 Rookie Pitchers PSA 9: $450

1980s Best Card Under $500

Card Ladder

Cal Ripken Jr. 1982 Topps Traded Rookie Card #98T SGC 9: $485

Cal Ripken Jr. appeared on a multi-player "Future Stars" rookie card in the regular 1982 Topps set, but this Topps Traded represents Ripken’s first solo card. This card was only available as part of the 132-card boxed traded set rather than in general pack circulation. “The Iron Man” played 2,632 consecutive games, won two AL MVPs, and is easily one of the most popular players of the 1980s and 1990s.

Honorable Mentions:

Don Mattingly 1984 Donruss Rookie Card #248 PSA 9: $385

Barry Bonds 1987 Topps Rookie Card #320 PSA 9: $380

1990s Best Card Under $500

Card Ladder

Frank Thomas 1997 Flair Showcase #15 Hot Gloves PSA 8: $470

The most unique and creative baseball card designs come from the 1990s, and there isn’t a card from the ‘90s with a more striking design than the fiery Hot Gloves insert. Only 51 copies of this Frank Thomas card have been graded by PSA. Frank Thomas cards are finally getting the recognition that they deserve, but they still have room to grow. “The Big Hurt” won two MVPs, six Silver Sluggers, and became a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2014.

Honorable Mentions:

Greg Maddux 1993 Topps Finest #85 PSA 10: $490

Alex Rodriguez 1998 Topps Finest #TM10 The Man Refractor /75 PSA 8: $420

2000s Best Card Under $500

Card Ladder

Ken Griffey Jr. 2002 Topps Chrome #550 Gold Refractor PSA 9: $450

Gold Refractors have become one of the most prestigious and sought after parallels in the modern sports card hobby. Griffey continues to be red hot in the Only 71 of these 2002 Griffey Gold Refractors have ever been graded by PSA.

Honorable Mentions:

Joe Mauer 2002 Bowman Chrome #391 Rookie Card Autograph SGC 9.5: $450

Albert Pujols/Ichiro 2001 Topps Traded #T99 Rookies of the Year Gold /2001 SGC 7- $492

2010s Best Card Under $500

Card Ladder

Juan Soto 2018 Bowman's Best #B18-JSO Best of 2018 Autographs SGC 10: $455

This is an on-card rookie autograph of one of the best players in all of baseball. Juan Soto is just 27, but he already has six Silver Sluggers and he surpassed Mickey Mantle to claim the all-time MLB record for career walks accumulated prior to turning 28 years old.

Honorable Mentions:

Buster Posey 2010 Topps Heritage #ROA-BP Real One Autographs Red Ink /61PSA 9: $449

Ronald Acuna Jr. 2018 Topps Chrome #193 Blue Refractor /150 BGS 9.5: $480