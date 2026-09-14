Greg Maddux is one of the 20 greatest baseball players of all time and easily one of the greatest pitchers to ever step on a mound. He won four straight Cy Young Awards and dominated during the Steroid Era, when hitters routinely put up video game power numbers. Maddux was slight and never known for overpowering hitters with velocity. Instead, he dominated with control and intelligence, earning the nickname “The Professor.”

The way pitchers were overshadowed during that era was perfectly captured in Nike’s famous 1999 “Chicks Dig the Long Ball” commercial featuring Maddux and Tom Glavine. The joke was that even two Cy Young-winning pitchers could not get nearly the same attention as Mark McGwire launching massive home runs. More than 25 years later, the sports card market often works the same way. Pitchers are generally valued far below superstar position players, even when their accomplishments and place in baseball history are comparable. Collectors dig the long ball too.

With the sports card market red hot in 2026, collectors appear to be searching for legends whose all-time greatness does not match the prices of their cards. That may help explain the recent rise of players like Shaquille O’Neal and Peyton Manning. Maddux could be baseball’s version of that same trend, and collectors are already starting to notice.

Even Greg Maddux’s rarest and most iconic inserts remain surprisingly affordable. This 1998 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Maddux, numbered to just 50 copies, sold for $7,016 in 2024. For comparison, a 1998 PMG Anfernee Hardaway /50 sold for $23,700 in 2026. It is another example of just how inexpensive Maddux cards remain compared to stars from other sports. | Card Ladder

The gap between Maddux’s place in baseball history and his card market is staggering. Maddux has had only one card exceed $10,000, while Sandy Koufax has had 26 sales surpass $100,000. Koufax played in a very different collecting era, and his vintage cards are scarcer, but the difference is still remarkable. Koufax had one of the greatest peaks of any pitcher in baseball history, but Maddux also had an incredible peak (75–29 record with a 1.98 ERA over four straight Cy Young seasons).

This 2008 Topps Chrome Greg Maddux Superfractor 1/1 is the only Maddux card to ever sell for more than $10,000. It sold for just $10,200 in June 2026. | Card Ladder

Collectors may finally be noticing how undervalued his cards truly are. The Greg Maddux Card Ladder index has increased by 48% over the past year. Here are five of the hottest Greg Maddux cards as “The Professor” begins to receive the attention he deserves from collectors.

5. Greg Maddux 1993 Finest #85 Refractor PSA 9 (Price Increase: 64%)

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Recent Sales: $1,999 on July 14, 2026; $2,113 on June 28, 2026

Previous Sales: $1,220 on June 26, 2025; $1,408 on February 4, 2025

The Appeal: The 1993 Finest Refractor is one of Maddux’s most historically important cards from the 1990s. Refractors have become the most popular parallels in the hobby, and the 1993 Finest set is the first set to ever include refractor cards. The refractors are rare, as only 257 Maddux refractors have been graded by PSA (and only 30 PSA 10s). Additionally, Maddux was at his peak in 1993, winning a Cy Young while leading baseball in ERA (2.36) and innings pitched (237).

4. Greg Maddux 1998 Finest The Man #TM20 /500 (Price Increase: 108%)

To peel or not to peel? Although the protective coating literally says to peel it off, unpeeled Finest cards generally sell for more. Many collectors, however, believe the cards look better peeled. There is no right or wrong answer, and the debate continues among collectors. | Card Ladder

Recent Sale: $175 on August 27, 2026

Previous Sales: $84 on June 9, 2025; $45 on May 7, 2025

The Appeal: Low-numbered inserts of Hall of Famers from the 1990s have become some of the hottest cards in the hobby. While serial numbering is standard practice in 2026, in 1998 a card numbered to 500 was super rare. In 1998, at the height of baseball’s home run explosion, Greg Maddux had another masterful season, posting an elite 2.22 ERA across 251 innings pitched.

3. Greg Maddux 2002 Topps Chrome #240 Gold Refractor PSA 9 (Price Increase: 178%)

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Recent Sales: $225 on September 2, 2026; $200 on May 3, 2026

Previous Sales: $81 on April 30, 2025; $63.56 on November 5, 2024

The Appeal: Gold Refractors have developed into one of the hobby’s most desirable parallels. The eye appeal and shine of the gold refractor add to the popularity, and "gold" parallels are considered more iconic than almost any other color. PSA has only graded 20 of these cards, with only one PSA 10.

2. Greg Maddux 1991 Topps Desert Shield #35 PSA 9 (Price Increase: 186%)

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Recent Sales: $400 on July 19, 2026; $412 on June 15, 2026

Previous Sales: $140 on June 1, 2025; $145 on May 28, 2025

The Appeal: The 1991 Topps Desert Shield set is one of the only "rare variations" of the Junk Wax Era. The cards were only distributed to American troops serving in the Middle East and are easily recognized by the gold Desert Shield logo on the front. It is estimated that only about 6,500 copies were produced, compared to the millions of standard 1991 Topps cards. Only 537 of these cards have been graded by PSA, with only 29 PSA 10s.

1. Greg Maddux 1998 Metal Universe All-Galactic Team #12-AGT (Price Increase: 265%)

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Recent Sales: $63 on August 20, 2026; $70 on August 11, 2026

Previous Sales: $17.25 on November 25, 2025; $15 on August 28, 2025

The Appeal: 1990s Metal Universe cards have been red hot in the sports card market. Many of the designs were futuristic and created by actual Marvel comic book artists. These metal inserts were placed in one of every 3,456 packs, making it an insanely difficult "case-hit" style pull. Only three of these cards have ever been graded by PSA.