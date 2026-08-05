Top 8 Most Iconic and Valuable 1948 Leaf Baseball Cards

1948 Leaf is actually a 1949 set. While the cards have a 1948 copyright date, overwhelming evidence proves that the set didn't debut until the following year. For example, the back of Lou Boudreau’s card references his 1948 American League MVP Award. But this MVP wasn't even announced until November 30, 1948. Furthermore, court records show that Leaf’s first shipment of baseball cards didn't leave Chicago until March of 1949.

More than 75 years later, the hobby still cannot agree on a name for the iconic set. PSA catalogs the set as 1948 Leaf, SGC labels it 1948-49 Leaf, and Beckett classifies it as 1949 Leaf on its slabs. These classifications matter because they directly impact the status of the competing 1949 Bowman set and alter the true rookie card status for legends like Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige.

PSA, SGC and Beckett cannot even agree on the year of the set. PSA calls it 1948 Leaf, SGC uses 1948-49 Leaf Gum Co., and Beckett labels it 1949 Leaf. CGC also calls the set 1948 Leaf. The card above features Honus Wagner during his later years with Pittsburgh where he spent 19 seasons as a coach. | Card Ladder

Yet, the uncertainty surrounding its release date is only part of what makes 1948 Leaf so captivating. Over 20% of the entire set is made up of Hall of Famers. The 98-card checklist even includes cards of retired legends Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner.

Leaf’s bold backgrounds ranged from bright yellow and deep blue to vivid green and stark red, but the colors could vary dramatically between printing sheets. Frank Overmire’s card is a clear example of this, with both orange-background and red-background versions. | Card Ladder

Most importantly to collectors, the set includes nine iconic rookie cards: Stan Musial (#4), Satchel Paige (#8), Phil Rizzuto (#11), Warren Spahn (#32), Jackie Robinson (#79), Hal Newhouser (#98), George Kell (#120), Enos Slaughter (#127), and Larry Doby (#138).

The 1948 Leaf set contains just 98 cards, yet the checklist runs through No. 168. Did Leaf intentionally leave gaps to encourage kids to buy more packs, or were additional series planned but never produced? More than 75 years later, collectors still debate the answer. | Mile High Card Co.

With its controversial history, striking design, and unmatched star power, there is certainly a strong argument that Leaf produced the coolest vintage baseball card set ever made. Here are its eight most iconic and valuable cards.

8. Hal Newhouser 1948 Leaf Rookie Card #98

Card Ladder

All-Time High Sale: $48,000 for a PSA 8

Recent PSA 6 Sale: $11,500

Recent PSA 2 Sale: $3,284

Total PSA Population: 165

Card Info and Appeal: Known as "Prince Hal," Newhouser is a Hall of Fame pitcher and remains the only pitcher in MLB history to win the MVP award in consecutive seasons (1944 and 1945). Newhouser’s rookie season was in 1940, but he did not have a mainstream baseball card before this Leaf set because cards were not produced during World War II. This card is an official short print (SP) because it belongs to the 49 rare Leaf cards that were printed in far lower quantities than the rest of the set.

(Leaf used 49-card master sheets to print its 98-card set. While the primary base sheet was duplicated many times, the short-print sheet, including Hal Newhouser, ran drastically fewer times. Production on this second 49-card sheet was permanently cut short because of a lawsuit by the Bowman card company, which forced Leaf to halt all manufacturing.)

7. Stan Musial 1948 Leaf Rookie Card #4

Card Ladder

All-Time High Sale: $312,000 for a PSA 9

Recent PSA 6 Sale: $5,049

Recent PSA 2 Sale: $2,575

Total PSA Population: 1,590

Card Info and Appeal: This is recognized as an official Musial rookie card. It is considered more desirable and more expensive than his 1948 Bowman rookie because of the lower population count and the more striking, colorful design. "Stan the Man" was in his absolute prime in 1948, winning his third NL MVP award. He missed winning the Triple Crown by just a single home run.

6. Ted Williams 1948 Leaf #76

Card Ladder

All-Time High Sale: $204,000 for a PSA 9

Recent PSA 6 Sale: $6,000

Recent PSA 2 Sale: $2,956

Total PSA Population: 1,590

Card Info and Appeal: Vintage collectors rank this as one of the most beautiful baseball cards of all time. A small handful of copies feature a rare pink background rather than the standard bright red/orange background. The pink background variation will sometimes sell for a small premium. This card captures Williams at the peak of his powers, as the back of the card celebrates him winning his 1947 Triple Crown, which was the second time he achieved the extraordinary feat.

5. Joe DiMaggio 1948 Leaf #1

Card Ladder

All-Time High Sale: $43,200 for a PSA 8.5

Recent PSA 6 Sale: $5,776

Recent PSA 2 Sale: $3,674

Total PSA Population: 1,624

Card Info and Appeal: Card companies (usually) chose only the most iconic players to be card #1 in their sets, and Dimaggio is easily one of the greatest players of all time. But as card #1, it was often damaged by rubber bands as this was a common way kids kept their cards together in the 1940s and 50s. DiMaggio hit a league-leading 39 home runs and 155 RBIs in 1948.

4. Larry Doby 1948 Leaf Rookie Card #138

Card Ladder

All-Time High Sale: $55,200 for a PSA 8

Recent PSA 6 Sale: $11,700

Recent PSA 2 Sale: $2,300

Total PSA Population: 169

Card Info and Appeal: This is Larry Doby’s true rookie, and his most popular and important baseball card. It’s also one of the extremely rare short prints. Doby was signed by the Cleveland Indians just four months after Jackie Robinson joined the Dodgers. He is one of the most historically significant players in baseball history as the first Black player to break the color barrier in the American League. Doby helped the Indians win their 2nd ever World Series Championship in 1948, batting .301 during the regular season.

3. Babe Ruth 1948 Leaf #3

Card Ladder

All-Time High Sale: $540,000 for a PSA 9

Recent PSA 6 Sale: $13,000

Recent PSA 2 Sale: $5,995

Total PSA Population: 1,733

Card Info and Appeal: Babe Ruth passed away from cancer on August 16th, 1948, making this card a beautifully timed tribute to the greatest player of all time. It is his most coveted, iconic, and expensive baseball card that came out after his playing career was already over. For kids and adults at the time, buying this card felt like owning a piece of history as it represented a final tribute to the man who saved baseball.

2. Satchel Paige 1948 Leaf Rookie Card #8

Card Ladder

All-Time High Sale: $432,000 for a PSA 8

Recent PSA 6 Sale: $60,000 on January 27, 2023

Recent PSA 2 Sale: $26,300

Total PSA Population: 202

Card Info and Appeal: This is one of the greatest "holy grail" cards in the entire baseball card hobby. It is even more expensive than the iconic Jackie Robinson rookie card from the same set because it was on Leaf’s infamous short print sheet. Because racial segregation held Paige out of the MLB until he was 42 years old, he became the oldest rookie of all time in 1948. Despite his age, he still went 6-1 down the stretch of the season to help the Indians win the World Series.

1. Jackie Robinson 1948 Leaf Rookie Card #79

Card Ladder

All-Time High Sale: $1,860,000 for a PSA 1, Auto 8

Recent PSA 6 Sale: $60,000

Recent PSA 2 Sale: $13,600

Total PSA Population: 2,010

Card Info and Appeal: Robinson’s card is the centerpiece of the set and one of the most important baseball cards of all time. A signed PSA 1 copy of this card sold for over $1.8 million in July, breaking many vintage baseball card records. The back of the card commemorates his historic 1947 debut season and highlights his selection as MLB's very first Rookie of the Year.

A PSA 1 copy of this card sold for just $966 in December of 2017.