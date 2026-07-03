The National Announces Hall of Fame Musical Artist To Autograph Lineup

As the 2026 National Sports Collectors Convention draws closer, the list of autograph signers continues to grow. The latest addition to that is Rock and Roll Hall of Fame hip-hop pioneers Public Enemy. The legendary rap group has spent more than four decades at the forefront of popular culture, building a multigenerational fan base whose influence extends far beyond music and into entertainment, sports, and collectibles.

Bring the Noise

Public Enemy was formed in 1985 in Long Island and has long been anchored by founding members Chuck D and Flavor Flav. Known for its socially conscious lyrics and politically charged messaging, the group blends hip-hop with rock, funk, and spoken word influences to create a powerful and unmistakable sound. More than 40 years after its formation, Public Enemy remains one of the most influential groups in hip-hop history.

One of the group's best-known songs is "He Got Game", which served as the title track for the movie He Got Game directed by Spike Lee. The film starred NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen as Jesus Shuttlesworth alongside Denzel Washington, who plays his father. The movie became a memorable crossover between sports, music, and film, showcasing how athletes and musicians could reach audiences beyond their traditional fan bases. That blend of sports and entertainment has only grown stronger in the decades since, making appearances like Public Enemy's at The National especially appealing to collectors.

Flavor Flav and Chuck D from Public Enemy perform as part of a tribute to 50 years of hip-hop. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The National isn't just for vintage baseball card collectors

As The National continues to expand to meet the demands of today's collectors, adding autograph guests like Public Enemy brings greater attention to the rapidly growing non-sports segment of the hobby. Over the past five years, demand for cards and collectibles featuring actors, fictional characters, musicians, and other pop culture icons has exploded. High-grade cards featuring characters like Luke Skywalker and Batman now regularly sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, showing just how significant the non-sports market has become.

For some collectors, the ultimate grails in their non-sport collections are cards signed by their favorite performers. While events like Comic Con have long given fans access to actors, musicians, and creators, The National's decision to expand its autograph lineup reflects the changing landscape of the hobby. By welcoming unique guests like Public Enemy, The National offers a more complete collecting experience-bringing together sports cards, non-sports cards, athlete autographs, and non-sport autographs under one roof. That broader approach mirrors the way today's collectors move between sports, pop culture, music, and entertainment rather than limiting themselves to one single category.

Yo MTV Raps Flavor Flav PSA/DNA Certified Autograph | Card Ladder

NSCC offers Autograph options for all Fans and Collectors

From left to right: Cal Ripken Jr., Albert Pujols, and Dan Marino sign autographs at a previous National Sports Collectors Convention | NSCC

The National's autograph lineup already features some of the biggest names in sports history, including Julius Erving, Walt Frazier, Bo Jackson, Drew Brees, Wade Boggs, Calvin Johnson, Jon Jones and many others. Public Enemy now joins that impressive roster, alongside other entertainment guests representing beloved films such as Dumb and Dumber, Major League and The Waterboy.

As the convention draws closer, it will be interesting to watch and see if The National adds any additional non-sport signers that have crossover appeal.