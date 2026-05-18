Nationals Ban Fan Who Displayed Large White Nationalist Banner Calling for Deportations

The Nationals have quickly identified and banned at least one fan involved in unfurling a sign advertising a white nationalist website during Sunday's game at Nationals Park. In a statement provided to The Athletic, the Nationals state that they "vehemently condemn discriminatory and hateful rhetoric, and we strive to make our home field a safe space for our fans."

The inciting incident took place during the team's daily "Salute to Service" honoring veterans and those currently serving in the military. A banner was displayed in the upper deck down the first base that called to "save America" by deporting over 100 million.

The banner stayed up for well over a minute before security managed to get it down.

Jake Lang held a flag that included a message calling for deportations during today’s Washington Nationals game pic.twitter.com/VIPwJDmKak — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) May 17, 2026

Jake Lang, a pardoned Jan. 6 rioter who has a large following as an influencer, took credit for the banner on social media but the Nationals have not identified the individual they banned from the ballpark. The Athletic reports the Nationals are coordinating with local police on a follow-up investigation.

The Nationals, like many other teams, have fairly detailed rules about what types of signs can be displayed by fans. Something like this does not qualify. One might suggest that the person displaying it was more interested in making a scene as it came down than keeping it up for a few innings.

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