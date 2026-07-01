One Tree Hill Star Chad Michael Murray Signing New “Court Kings” Cards For Charity

In a recent post on Instagram, One Tree Hill actor Chad Michael Murray announced a collaboration with a digital artist to feature Murray’s main character, Lucas Scott, on the court in a featured set titled Court Kings which plays on the Downtown or Home Field Advantage cards currently taking over the market. Scott is featured in his TV team’s uniform, showing off the Ravens team name and colors.

This limited edition run, signed, sleeved, and top-loaded by Chad Michael Murray, will feature a variety of parallels and color border combinations ranging from /399 all the way down to a 1-of-1 Diamond Edition inscribed “It’s You” along with his autograph.

Available until July 12th, the actor also states that a portion of proceeds will “benefit Children’s Hospital.” While he doesn’t specify which hospital or through which organization, in the past he has donated to and supported Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, New York.

Card Design and Parallels

The 1-of-1 Diamond Edition of the Court King Lucas Scott will also feature the inscription "It's You" a famous line from the cult classic TV show. | CMM Signature Shop

Listed for $50 through his own website, fans and collectors will be happy to know each card is a guaranteed autograph and the chance to receive one of the varied parallels, 10 unique card variations in total.

When you place an order, you are guaranteed to receive one authentic autographed trading card. The specific card design and edition will be randomly selected, making every order a surprise. The actor has also inscribed other parallels with phrases, such as “Go Ravens,” again paying homage to his fictional alma mater, “Let's Go,” and “Lucas Scott for 3.”

Chad Michael Murray Court Kings 1-of-1 | Chad Michael Murray Signatures

The collection features 10 unique card variations, ranging from standard Base and Graffiti editions to highly limited numbered cards, including editions numbered to /399, /299, /199, /99, /49, /22, /3, and the ultra-rare 1-of-1 Diamond Edition—with only a single copy in existence worldwide. The Diamond Edition also comes packaged in an exclusive CMM collector's bag.

Chad Michael Murray Collector's Bag | Chad Michael Murray Signatures

Whether you're hoping to pull a rare numbered edition, land an exclusive inscription, or discover the one-of-a-kind Diamond Edition, every card is part of a collectible spectrum designed for fans and collectors alike.

One Tree Hill ran for nine seasons, and Chad Michael Murray portrayed Lucas Scott for six of them, guest appearing in season nine. Along with fictional step-brother Nathan Scott, portrayed by James Lafferty, the two step-brothers played basketball for their high school team, the Tree Hill High School Ravens, and led them to their first State championship in season four.