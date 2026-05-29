Orioles Fan Lives the Dream By Catching Two Balls in the Same Game

No matter how far a fan is sitting from the action or how unlikely the odds a baseball will fly into their air space, everyone who steps foot into a Major League Baseball stadium harbors hope that they will suddenly become part of the action. Most people will go their whole lives without securing a souvenir off the bat—whether it be a foul ball or home run—yet that doesn't stop even the most grown-up of patrons from dreaming. Few, though, would ever have the hubris to think they could have it happen twice in the same game.

Yet that's exactly what manifested for a lucky Orioles fan on Thursday night.

First he snagged Coby Mayo's home run in the fourth inning. Then a frame later he corralled Blaze Alexander's ground-rule double.

The odds of something like this happeneing? Well, they are quite low.

This @Orioles fan caught TWO balls tonight!



He was kind enough to share the second one 👏 https://t.co/TR58QyRfgw pic.twitter.com/WfG41FH5ry — MLB (@MLB) May 29, 2026

MLB.com reporter Jake Rill hopped on the unusual story and revealed the fan behind the good fortune—Avery Jacobsen, a recent college graduate who made sure he gave the second ball to a younger fan.

Classy move right there. And apparently one made in the interest of growing the game.

“You got to give balls to kids," Jacobsen said. “You want them coming back to the ballpark.”

It's a night at the ballpark that he'll never forget and going viral will ensure others remember it as well. Unfortunately for Baltimore, the entirety of their offensive output ended up in his glove as Mayo's homer accounted for their only run in a 2-1 loss to Toronto.

The Orioles fall to 26-31 and are 10 games back of the Rays in the American League East.

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