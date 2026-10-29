The Road to The Super Bowl Continues with Disney and Mickey Mouse

2026 Fanatics Fest NYC had big news for NFL and Disney fans. The NFL, Disney, and Champion teamed up to bring a one-of-a-kind clothing line where every NFL team drafted a Disney character to represent their team. The results were amazing, with high-quality gear and thoughtful draft picks for each team.

As Disney and ESPN celebrate “We’re Going to the Super Bowl LXI,” Mickey & Friends are teaming up with the NFL to kick off a season-long lineup of new products that give fans more ways to show their fandom. Whether gearing up for Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles or celebrating a favorite NFL team, fans can look forward to new apparel, collectibles, accessories, and fan gear. The collections will roll out throughout the season, with select products available across NFLShop.com, Fanatics.com, DisneyStore.com, and select retailers nationwide.

“Sports is a growing area for Disney Consumer Products, reaching highly engaged audiences and sitting at the center of culture,” said Paul Gitter, executive vice president of global licensing at Disney Consumer Products. “As ESPN brings fans along the road to Super Bowl LXI, these products give them another way to connect with the teams, athletes, and stories they love, while Mickey & Friends bring a uniquely Disney expression to the heart of NFL culture.”

“The NFL and Disney are embarking on one of the most exciting chapters in our shared history,” said Casey Collins, senior vice president of consumer products and licensing at the NFL. “With new products already in the market and more to come in the lead-up to Super Bowl LXI on Disney’s networks and platforms, there is no better time to be a fan of these two iconic brands.”

Disney | Champion

Disney

Disney

Mickey & Friends hit the road to Los Angeles with T-shirts and crewnecks celebrating Super Bowl LXI, available in adult and youth sizes. Prices range from $39.99 to $134.99.

Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs

Disney

Collect Mickey & Friends Super Bowl LXI digital pins from Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs, with digital pin packs available for $9.99 per pack.

Disney | FOCO

Disney

Disney

Disney

Disney

Disney

Fans can rep their favorite team alongside Mickey & Friends with plush, clip-on plush, bobbleheads, figurines, and clear stadium bags. Prices range from $32.00 to $85.00, starting today on FOCO.com.

The lineup will continue to grow throughout the season, with additional Disney x NFL product drops inspired by Mickey & Friends from Crocs, Just Play, New Era, WinCraft, and more from Champion, giving fans even more ways to celebrate their favorite teams and the road to Super Bowl LXI.

Through the iconic “Disney’s Super Bowl What’s Next’’ campaign, celebrating its 40th anniversary this season, Disney has long been part of football’s biggest moments. This year marks another milestone, as the Super Bowl airs on ESPN and ABC and streams on Disney+ for the first time, followed by the traditional championship celebration at Disneyland Resort.

Now, Mickey & Friends are bringing that connection to fans all season long with new looks in the official team colors of all 32 NFL teams, plus Super Bowl LXI. Whether cheering from the stands, gathering with family and friends on game day, or celebrating a favorite team, fans can share in the excitement with Mickey & Friends and the NFL throughout the season.