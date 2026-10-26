We have two of the all-time greats on this week's list of the most expensive NFL cards sold in the past 7 days. In fact, the top 5 is absolutely dominated by the only two starting QBs with multiple Super Bowl wins in the last 20 years without the last name Manning. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes continue their incredible winning ways once again. This list includes their rookie cards, fantastic rare inserts like Kaboom! and plenty of autographs.

As always, we aim to bring you the most up-to-date information while publishing our list every Sunday.

5. 2019 Absolute Kaboom! Gold /10 Patrick Mahomes BGS 10

2019 Absolute Kaboom! Gold /10 Patrick Mahomes BGS 10. Sold for $156,000 on Oct. 23, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $156,000 on Oct. 23, 2026 through Fanatics Premier.

Patrick Mahomes is here in fifth on our list and continues to play top-notch football after winning three Super Bowls since 2019. This beautiful gold Kaboom! card is from the season when he went on to win his first in Super Bowl LIV.

4. 2000 Fleer E-X Essential Credentials Future /25 Tom Brady PSA 9

2000 Fleer E-X Essential Credentials /25 Tom Brady PSA 9. Sold for $186,000 on Oct. 23, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $186,000 on Oct. 23, 2026 through Fanatics Premier.

Tom Brady's 2000 Fleer E-X Essential Credentials /25 Rookie card is a fantastic specimen of the perfect fusion of mundane casual meets high-end pristine treatment. The card fuses a majestic background and design with a unique picture of Brady wearing his helmet with no shoulder pads and a red jersey tucked into his gray sweats. The best part: the drawstring or hand towel making its own silhouette across the beautiful backdrop.

3. 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Auto /100 Tom Brady BGS Authentic/Altered Auto 9

2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Auto /100 Tom Brady BGS Authentic/Altered Auto 9. Sold for $198,000 on Oct. 23, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $198,000 on Oct. 23, 2026 through Fanatics Premier.

It says a lot about the popularity of Tom Brady cards, and especially his 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket /100 rookie card; that one that is considered to be altered still sells for nearly $200,000. Of course, the top-tier version of the card, in an unaltered state, would go for quite a bit more. For instance, we saw a PSA 8 version of this card sell on Oct. 17, 2026, for $854,000 through Goldin.

Also, of note, another parallel of this card, a non-numbered BGS 9.5/Auto 10, was sold through Fanatics Premier on Oct. 23, 2026, for $180,000. Technically, it came in at #5 overall and is noted here to minimize redundancy.

2. 2017 Panini National Treasures Patch Auto /99 Patrick Mahomes PSA 10

2017 Panini National Treasures Patch Auto /99 Patrick Mahomes PSA 10. Sold for $264,000 on Oct. 23, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $264,000 on October 23, 2026 through Fanatics Premier.

A wonderful card has just found a new home thanks to Fanatics Premier. This gem-rated PSA 10 Patrick Mahomes rookie card is complete with his blue autograph and tricolor jersey patch, and is simply fantastic.

1. 2014 Panini Flawless Gold Patch Auto /10 Tom Brady BGS 9.5

2014 Panini Flawless Gold Patch Auto Tom Brady /10 BGS 9.5. Sold for $300,000 on Oct. 23, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $300,000 on October 23, 2026 through Fanatics Premier.

Atop our list this week is a 2014 Panini Flawless Gold out-of-10 auto patch Tom Brady, which was graded a 9.5 by BGS. The card itself features Brady's picture next to his autograph and above his game-worn patch. The 2014 card is from a season in which Brady went on to win the Super Bowl.

How will our pals Brady and Mahomes fare next week in the Top 5 Football Card Sales? We'll all find out together.