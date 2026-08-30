Aaron Donald has announced that he is coming out of retirement after a two-year hiatus to team up with newly acquired Myles Garrett to form a dominant defensive line.

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He’s back: Rams star Aaron Donald is coming out of retirement and returning to the Rams on a one-year, $20M deal that with incentives could be worth up to $30M, per @rapsheet and me.



After two seasons away, Donald now will join forces with Myles Garrett, giving the… pic.twitter.com/LO2SoKHFwG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2026

Since being drafted, Donald has won the NFL Rookie Defensive Player of the Year Award, earned 3 Defensive Player of the Year Awards, appeared in 10 Pro Bowls, been named to 8 All-Pro teams, and won a Super Bowl trophy.

Donald certainly has the resume for Hall of Fame induction, and he has big card sales a future Hall of Famer should have on their market.

No. 3 | 2014 National Treasures 1/1 Century Blue Autograph #203

Aaron Donald's rookie National Treasures Century Blue Autograph one-of-one, graded a BGS Gem Mint 9.5 | Card Ladder

The first card on the list is a one-of-a-kind, literally. His rookie National Treasures, one-of-one, Century Blue autographed card, graded a BGS 9.5, is his (kind of) third-highest-selling card all-time, according to Card Ladder.

This card features a cutout image of Donald from the waist up, set against the typical National Treasures clean, white card background, with blue accents. It is odd that a card of this magnitude is a sticker autograph.

This card was sold during the height of COVID in October 2020. Card Ladder lists it as a fixed-price sale, but does not indicate where the card was sold. On October 16, 2020, this piece sold for $25,000. Card Ladder lists a value of $112,431.56.

No. 2 (and No. 3) 2014 Panini Prizm Black Finite 1/1 #ARAD

Aaron Donald's rookie Panini Prizm Black Finite 1-of-1 from his rookie year, graded a BGS 9.5 Gem Mint | Card Ladder

I listed this card as Donald's No.2 & No. 3 because this same card has sold twice and is spaced in between the above card and the next one, Donald's top-selling piece, according to Card Ladder.

Donald's 2014 Panini Prizm Black Finite one-of-one, graded a BGS Gem Mint 9.5, features a bust photo of Donald between the 2014 Prizm product's two side borders. He's in his practice jersey and, again, has a sticker autograph.

According to Card Ladder, this card was first sold on April 16, 2022. It sold at auction with Fanatics Collect, then PWCC. After getting 19 bids, the card sold for $28,800. The second time this card was sold was this year on May 22, 2026. That sale was also at auction with Fanatics Collect and went for $30,000 after 38 bids, a modest increase for a four-year gap.

No. 1 | 2021 Panini Absolute Kaboom! Green 1-of-1 #K11

Aaron Donald's 2021 Absolute 1-of-1 Green Kaboom, graded a PSA NM-MT 8 | Card Ladder

Donald's top-selling card of all time, according to Card Ladder, is the first insert on the list. His 2021 Absolute one-of-one green Kaboom!, graded a PSA NM-MT 8, is his top card sale by about $4,000.

According to Card Ladder, this card, sold by Goldin Auctions, garnered 24 bids and sold for $34,770 about six weeks ago on July 11, 2026.

It will be interesting to see how his market performs. While he is a talented football player, he has been out of the game since the end of the 2023 season, and he's two years older. But with Myles Garrett lining up alongside him, maybe he won't have to carry the big load for the Rams' defensive line. Donald's market will likely go where the Rams' season goes in 2026.