Panini Kaboom! Collector's favorite inserts to chase

Panini is going out with a boom, or Kaboom! They lost the basketball license to Topps in Oct. 2025. The last licensed basketball product Panini produced was the 2025 Prizm Black which included five autographs per box. They will be losing the license for football in April 2026. Panini is not holding back and releasing everything they can before time runs out. In October they released 2025 First Off the Line (FOTL) Absolute boxes. These limited cases are the only ones that have the purple Kaboom insert in them. Along with the Kaboom insert, they have also given us Downtowns and Stained Glass inserts. All three of these are highly collectible and can bring in top dollar.

Panini has given the hobby a lot to be thankful for. They have just lost the license for basketball and football but that doesn't mean their cards will stop circulating through the industry. Here are some of the biggest chase cards released by Panini.

Kaboom!

The Kaboom insert was introduced in 2013-2014 Innovation Basketball. They were later inserted into football, soccer and baseball. They also added the green, numbered to one, gold numbered to ten, and purple to go along with the base cards. Later they introduced the horizontal version. Here are some of the top Kaboom sales.

2018 Panini Kaboom! Gold /10 Lionel Messi PSA 9

Cardladder

The Lionel Messi gold Kaboom, numbered to ten and graded a nine from PSA, sold on Aug. 26th, 2025 for $385,084. Messi is one of the all time greats. He is the leading goal scoring for Argentina and currently plays in the MLS for Inter Miami CF.

2024-25 Panini Instant Rookie Royalty WNBA Kaboom! Green Caitlin Clark BGS 10

Cardladder

Caitlin Clark's green Kaboom sold on Sep. 13th, 2025 for $341,600. Clark currently plays on the Indiana Fever and played her college ball at Iowa. At Iowa she broke multiple NCAA records, including most 3-pointers made.

2018 Panini Kaboom! Gold LeBron James BGS 9.5

Cardladder

LeBron James is currently with the Los Angeles Lakers where they have won one championship in 2020. He holds the record for most points scored in his career and has won four total championships along with four league MVP awards. His gold Kaboom sold for $225,000 on Oct. 21st, 2024.

2021 Panini Absolute Kaboom! Green Tom Brady PSA 8

Cardladder

Tom Brady is the all time winningest quarterback, with 286. He has seven SuperBowl wins, most of them with the New England Patriots. His green Kaboom sold for $188,400 on Feb. 5th, 2022.

Panini Downtown has become one of the biggest chase cards. The sales of these inserts are close to the Kaboom insert. Downtowns first came out in 2016 for basketball and were called "From Downtown". The following year they changed the name to just Downtown.

2024 Donruss Optic Downtown Gold Vinyl LeBron James PSA 10

Cardladder

LeBron James holds the record for highest sale for any Downtown. His gold vinyl one of one, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $412,676 on Sep. 25th, 2025.

2024 Donruss Optic Downtown Gold Vinyl Stephen Curry PSA 10

Cardladder

Stephen Curry has played his entire career with the Golden State Warriors. He has won four championships and also holds multiple NBA records. Most of those records are set around the three point shot, including most single-season and all-time threes made. His gold vinyl Downtown sold for $312,000 on Oct. 24th, 2025.

Cardladder

Victor Wembanyama is one of the biggest NBA prospects since LeBron James. He is in his third season of his young career and is already off to a hot start. His gold vinyl Downtown sold for $112,265 on Oct. 16th, 2025.

2020 Donruss Optic Gold Downtown Vinyl Jalen Hurts PSA 10

Cardladder

Jalen Hurts has been to two SuperBowls, winning one of them, in 2025. His gold vinyl Downtown sold for $80,000 on Oct. 4th, 2025.

Stained Glass

Panini first released the Stained Glass insert in 2012-2013 Innovation Basketball product. While these inserts do not get as much hype or dollar value as the Kaboom or Downtown, they are still big chase cards.

2018 Prizm Stained Glass Black Finite Lamar Jackson BGS 9.5

Cardladder

Lamar Jackson played his college ball at Louisville and brought his success into the NFL. He has played his career with the Baltimore Ravens. While he hasn't won any SuperBowls yet, each year he gives his team a chance. His rookie black Stained Glass card sold for $55,200 on Sep. 26th, 2025.

2018 Prizm Stained Glass Black Finite Josh Allen BGS 9.5

Cardladder

Josh Allen has played his career with the Buffalo Bills. Like Lamar Jackson, he gives his team a chance to win it all every year. His black Stained Glass sold for $48,000 on Dec. 22nd, 2024.

