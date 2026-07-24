As the 2026 National Sports Collectors Convention approaches, collectors will soon have access to the 2026 NSCC special release cards. Available exclusively at The National, these unique releases feature some of the hobby's biggest stars across men's and women's basketball, football, soccer, baseball, and golf.

Like other premium products, the NSCC releases feature chase cards, including low-numbered color parallels, case hit 1/1's and autographs. These high-end grails are the cards collectors dream of pulling. Here are four cards featuring some of the hottest athletes in the hobby that have sold for more than $10,000.

Paige Bueckers 2025 Panini Nebula Auto 1/1

Paige Bueckers Panini NSCC VIP Gold Nebula Auto 1/1 PSA 10/10 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $15,250

Paige Bueckers has shown in her second season that she has the potential to become one of the WNBA's best players for years to come. She has helped transform the Dallas Wings franchise into a playoff contender while continuing to establish herself as one of the league's best all-around players.

This 2025 Panini Gold VIP Nebula 1/1 Autograph sold for $15,250 in November, making it one of Bueckers' most valuable cards at the time. Featuring one of her first cards in a WNBA uniform with the RC logo, this card stands as one of her most unique and collectible cards to date.

Victor Wembanyama 2024 Panini Color Blast Gold 1/1 PSA 9

2024 Panini NSCC VIP Gold Victor Wembanyama Color Blast Gold 1/1 PSA 9 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $16,688

Victor Wembanyama has had a roller coaster of a summer. After leading the San Antonio Spurs to the NBA Finals, fans and collectors flocked to buy and sell his rookie cards at unprecedented levels. His hobby impact and card values may have reached new heights this summer, but has the market already peaked, or is this just the beginning for the 22-year-old superstar?

This 2024 Panini Gold VIP Color Blast 1/1 sold for $16,688 in October, making it one of the most valuable Wemby Color Blast cards ever sold. Featuring Wemby in a horizontal landscape design with the iconic Color Blast artwork and the 1/1 gold vinyl finish, this card represents the ultimate grail for collectors seeking one of Wemby's premier rookie-year 1/1's.

Shohei Ohtani 2018 Bowman Chrome NSCC Auto Red Refractor

2018 Bowman Chrome National Red Auto Refractor PSA 9 Auto 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $20,740

Shohei Ohtani continues to be one of the most sought-after active athletes in the entire hobby. His popularity has transcended the traditional sports card market, driving steady growth across nearly every one of his cards, from affordable $1 base cards to one-of-a-kind million-dollar grails. As the years pass, his rookie cards continue to become more difficult to acquire, making some of the most sought-after baseball cards on the market.

This 2018 Bowman Chrome NSCC Red Refractor /5 Autograph sold for $20,740 in September. Featuring Ohtani pitching in his iconic red Los Angeles Angels uniform, the card delivers an outstanding color match between the jersey and the red refractor parallel, making it one of the most visually striking exclusive Ohtani cards ever produced.

Lamine Yamal 2024 Topps NSCC Silver Pack Superfractor 1/1

Lamine Yamal 2024 Topps Silver Pack Superfractor 1/1 PSA 10/10 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $28,060

Lamine Yamal's star continues to rise as his performance for Spain in the World Cup introduced this young phenom to even more fans both in the United States and worldwide. Already regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in soccer, Yamal has emerged as one of the hobby's most collectible athletes. As the next generation takes center stage, Yamal appears poised to inherit the global spotlight long held by Lionel Messi and Christian Ronaldo.

This 2024 Topps NSCC Silver Pack Superfractor 1/1 sold for $28,060 in October of 2024. Featuring Topps' iconic gold Superfractor pattern and a bold blue ink PSA 10 autograph, it stands as one of Yamal's most significant early career cards. With a World Cup title now on his resume and global attention continuing to grow, it's reasonable to expect that, if this card returned to auction today, it could command an even higher price.