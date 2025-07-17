Top Five PSA Graded Paige Bueckers Cards
It's been a whirlwind four months for Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers. Her resume includes a collegiate national championship victory on April 6th, being drafted No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings on April 14th, and was named an All-star by the WNBA. The game will take place on July 19th. Not to mention her cards being graded at an exponential rate.
The rate in which her cards have been submitted to PSA has shot up 80 percent since she was drafted in April. In just a short time, Bueckers has already become the second most collected WNBA star behind Caitlin Clark. And she has more than 10,000 cards graded, which out paces other WNBA stars like A’ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart.
Here are the top five graded cards of Paige Bueckers by PSA:
#5 - 2023 Bowman University Chrome 2007-08 Bowman #07B23
RELATED: Five Great Bo Jackson Cards as An Angel
The first card on the list is her 2023 Bowman U Chrome, 2007-2008 Bowman with a PSA 10 pop count of 179.
#4 - 2025 Panini Instant WNBA Draft Night #DN1 Paige Bueckers
Number 4 on the list and the only one with a WNBA uniform in the image is her Panini Instant WNBA Draft Night card. Card number DN1 this piece has a pop count of PSA 10s of 294.
#3 - 2023 Bowman University Chrome #90 Paige Bueckers Pink Refractor
Her third most graded card is the first parallel on the list. Her 2023 Bowman University Chrome Pink Refractor has a PSA 10 pop count of 417.
#2 - 2023 Bowman University Chrome Sapphire #90
The second most graded PSA card of Paige Bueckers comes from the sapphire collection. While technically a base card, the sapphire collection is a limited print from the base set. The PSA 10 pop count is 426.
#1 - 2023 Bowman University Chrome #90
The number one most graded card of Paige Bueckers by PSA is her 2023 Bowman Chrome U base card. The card more than triples the pop count of the card before it, with a PSA 10 pop count of 1,498. It makes sense, as this one may be the most attainable card on list based on estimated print runs between base cards, parallels, special inserts, and specialty cards with their own print run, like the Panini Instant.