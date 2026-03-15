Shohei Ohtani's All Aces Cards Are Catching Fire in the the Hobby

The market for Shohei Ohtani cards is no stranger to sudden price jumps, but one unexpected insert has quietly caught fire this offseason. The Topps All Aces card, once a $10-value box curiosity, has surged past $200 in value in raw condition, with high-grade examples pushing close to $1,000. As the 2026 season approaches, collectors and investors are taking notice.

Baseball's Unstoppable Force

Mar 14, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Japan designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (16) hits a home run against Venezuela in the first inning during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ohtani remains the biggest name in baseball, and his worldwide appeal is undeniable. He continues to perform on the sport's biggest stages, whether it's the World Series or the World Baseball Classic. After capturing his 4th MVP award and second World Series Championship, Ohtani now looks to add more hardware with Team Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic as they defend the title they won over Team USA in 2023.

Shohei Ohtani 2023 Topps All Aces | Card Ladder

Why the 2025 All Aces Release Changed the Market

Topps introduced the All Aces insert set in 2023. This set features pitchers from both past and present and stands out thanks to its unique design, including rounded corners and playing-card-style backs. Collectors immediately took notice, appreciating Topps's effort to create something different from the traditional four-corner cards that collectors were used to. Ohtani headlined the set and quickly became the most valuable card in the lineup.

As more collectors and investors look to participate in the Shohei Ohtani phenomenon, Topps All Aces cards have become a hot commodity. The 2023 version saw modest success in the first year and a half after its release.

When the 2025 Topps All Aces version arrived, Topps added a new twist: the cards were inserted into packs in extremely limited quantities, essentially functioning as a "case hit". That scarcity drove early demand, with the 2025 version initially selling in the $800-$1,000 range.

Once collectors noticed the rising value of the 2025 card, climbing into the low four-figure range, attention quickly shifted to the more affordable 2023 version. Prices for the earlier release surged, pushing the once-$10 card up almost 2,000% to $200. Meanwhile, the rarer 2025 version has continued to climb. Raw copies now sell for over $2,000 while PSA 10 slabs have reached prices over $5,000.

The 2023 All Aces Card's Rapid Price Jump

2023 All Aces Shohei Ohtani raw Value graph for last 12 months | sportscardspro.com

The 2023 All Aces card now consistently sells for more than $200 raw, with PSA 10 copies approaching $1,000. Beyond the purple-back version, collectors can chase several parallels, including Black Back /299, Gold Back /75, Red Back /10, and the Platinum 1/1. Each of these parallel versions has commanded significant prices on the secondary market over the past six to seven months. In addition, an autographed parallel version exists and is limited to just 10 copies.

Shohei Ohtani 2025 Topps All Aces PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Could All Aces Become an Iconic Ohtani Insert?

Ohtani cards continue to trend upward, and collectors are constantly searching for affordable grail-like cards tied to the global superstar. It will be interesting to see whether the 2023 All Aces card eventually gains the same legendary status as other iconic inserts of the all-time greats, like Michael Jordan's 1993 Fleer Ultra Scoring Kings, Ken Griffey Jr.'s 1996 Pinnacle Skylines, or Tom Brady's 2018 Donruss Optic Downtown.

One thing is for certain: if you picked up a 2023 Topps All Aces Ohtani for $10-12 last year and haven't been paying attention to the meteoric rise in its value, you're probably pretty happy right now