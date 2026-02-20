Pokémon Cards and Lamine Yamal Create Global Crossover Buzz

As Pokémon becomes increasingly mainstream, the world's number one intellectual property continues to demonstrate its massive global appeal. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Pokémon debuted a Super Bowl commercial featuring global stars such as Lady Gaga, Trevor Noah, Jisoo, Charles Leclerc, and rising soccer phenom Lamine Yamal.

Pokémon's International Crossover Appeal

Pokémon is on fire in 2026. Between the 30th anniversary celebration and Logan Paul's Pikachu Illustrator card setting the all-time record for the highest price ever paid for a trading card, it has been nearly impossible to avoid the constant stream of major Pokémon headlines.



The brand continues to strengthen its connection to the collectible market, with professional athletes like Myles Garrett and Grant Williams publicly sharing their enthusiasm for ripping Pokémon packs. Now that crossover is going global, highlighted by Lamine Yamal's recent inclusion in Pokémon's "What's your favorite Pokémon?" advertising campaign. As more high-profile athletes embrace the hobby, the Pokémon-Sports connection appears to be expanding at an international level.

Yamal has openly shared his admiration for Zygarde, explaining that he appreciates the Pokémon's "many ways to overcome his opponents." The adaptability and transformation elements of Zygarde clearly resonate with his own dynamic playing style on the pitch. In other interviews, Yamal has even compared his FC Barcelona teammates to iconic Pokémon like Charizard and Pikachu, drawing playful parallels between their personalities, strengths, and leadership qualities. Those comparisons highlight not only his creativity but also how naturally Pokémon culture fits into the world of elite global athletes.

World Cup '26

Lamine Yamal is a phenom in the soccer world, and at just 19 years old, he appears poised to help lead the post-Messi/Ronaldo era in international soccer. Since joining FC Barcelona at 17, Yamal has continued to amaze fans with his skill, composure, and maturity well beyond his years. With over 10 goals this season for FC Barcelona, he has already established himself as one of the most dynamic young players in the game.

Looking ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, Yamal will have the opportunity to showcase his talent on the sport's biggest stage. A strong performance in the World Cup could elevate him from a rising young star to a global icon, further increasing his influence not only in the soccer world but also in crossover markets such as collectibles.

Impact on the Collectibles Market

As more athletes like Yamal, Garrett, and Williams share their love for Pokémon cards, the hobby feels increasingly relatable and mainstream. What was once viewed as something primarily for kids or fans of the cartoon or video games has evolved into a global collecting powerhouse. Pokémon continues to solidify its status as the most popular collectible intellectual property in the world.

