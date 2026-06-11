Dodgers vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 11

The Pittsburgh Pirates stormed back to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers last night to set up the rubber match in their three-game set on Thursday night.

Shohei Ohtani was cruising through six innings, but the Pirates scored three in the seventh and five in the eighth and were able to hang on for a 9-8 victory. That win ended a four-game skid for the Pirates.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Pirates on Thursday, June 11.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+102)

Pirates +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Dodgers -157

Pirates +130

Total

9.5 (Over -101/Under -119)

Dodgers vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (7-2, 2.62 ERA)

Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-3, 4.81 ERA)

Justin Wrobleski allowed five runs in as many innings three starts ago, but has bounced back with just one run on seven hits and no walks in 13 innings across his last two starts against the Phillies and Diamondbacks.

Mitch Keller had a strong start to the season but has faltered as of late. He’s allowed four or more runs in four of his last five starts, allowing 24 ER in 26 IP in that span.

Dodgers vs. Pirates How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 11

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Park

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, SNP

Dodgers record: 43-25

Pirates record: 35-33

Dodgers vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani OVER 1.5 Bases (-137)

Shohei Ohtani kept his MVP campaign going last night both on the mound and at the plate. He hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to bring the Dodgers within one.

Ohtani has now gone OVER 1.5 bases in four straight games and eight of his last nine. He’s batting .364 with a 1.182 slugging percentage in 12 plate appearances against Mitch Keller in his career.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Pirates are over .500 on the season, but one of their fatal flaws has been facing left-handed pitchers. They’re just 5-12 vs. LHP (30-21 vs. RHP), and the Dodgers are starting a pretty good southpaw tonight.

Justin Wrobleski has allowed more than two runs in a start just twice, and those were against the Braves and Brewers. He’s allowed just one run on seven hits in 13 innings across his last two starts.

The Dodgers blew Ohtani’s lead last night. They won’t let that happen again, especially given Mitch Keller’s recent struggles (13 ER in last two starts).

Pick: Dodgers -157

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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