Shohei Ohtani Still Monster Favorite to Win NL MVP Despite Injury Concerns

Despite swirling injury concerns, Shohei Ohtani’s chances to win the NL MVP appear unaffected, with prediction markets remaining firm on his MVP price. He's currently trading at 85%.

Ohtani is battling left knee inflammation and a blister on his pitching hand. The knee issue flared on June 11 against the Pittsburgh Pirates when he left early after a stolen-base attempt and missed the next game. He was forced to miss the June 12 game against the Chicago White Sox. His lingering blister was a concern in his most recent outing against the Tampa Bay Rays.

National League MVP Winner - Kalshi

Shohei Ohtani 85%

Juan Soto 6%

James Wood 5%

Corbin Carroll 4%

At his current 85% trading price, Kalshi’s MLB market is offering $1.63 profit on a $10 trade if he wins the NL MVP.

Injury concerns

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts downplayed one issue but expressed measured concern over the other. On the knee injury, there was enough concern for Roberts to hint that Ohtani will be managed moving forward.

“Shohei Ohtani’s left knee inflammation is not behind him, but will be managed moving forward per Dave Roberts,” wrote Dodger Talk’s David Vassegh.

Regarding the blister, Roberts didn't show much concern, saying he didn't expect it to affect him going forward.

“There is a little blister. Everyone saw him picking at it a little bit, but I didn’t hear too much about it after the game. I don’t expect it to affect him going forward.”

Best of both worlds

Ohtani continues to dominate both at the plate and on the mound this season. At the plate, he’s hitting .296 with 76 hits, 15 homers, 42 RBIs, and a .962 OPS. Top-30 numbers across the board.

When on the mound, he’s 7-2 with an elite 1.47 ERA throwing for 78 strikeouts, allowing 43 hits, and just 15 runs. His ERA is second in the NL, trailing only Jacob Misiorowski’s 1.34.

His only real blips came in his last two starts. On June 10 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he allowed six hits, four runs, three earned, and a homer. His next outing on June 17 agains Tampa Bay, it was seven hits four runs, and four earned.

June has also been his worst month in terms of ERA at 3.38. His ERA, once 0.74, has nearly doubled in the month, but remains elite at 1.47.

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