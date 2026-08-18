Nolan Traore becomes the first player in the NBA to have his one-of-one Rookie Debut Patch autograph sell. According to Card Ladder, the auction was held on eBay and sold for a final amount of $26,100 after garnering 75 bids.

The auction ended on Sunday, August 16, at 5:30 p.m. DCSports87, a large eBay consignor, put the card up for auction. The card auctioned off was actually for the redemption, not the actual piece. When the winner receives the card, they'll have to input the code and wait for the real card to arrive.

Who is Nolan Traore?

Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) controls the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nolan Traore was the 19th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. A native of France, Traore was drafted as a 19-year-old and started 31 games for the Brooklyn Nets.

Traore had been playing professionally in France since 2021 when he joined the Centre Fédéral, and finished his career overseas with Saint-Quentin before declaring for the NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-3 point guard finished his rookie season with the Nets averaging nearly nine points per game and almost four assists per game.

The Rookie Debut Patch Debuted in 2023

May 26, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; An MLB Debut patch is worn on the the left sleeve of Texas Rangers pitcher Gerson Garabito (58) against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A Rookie Debut Patch is a small patch that a player wears during their first MLB or NBA game. They take the patch and turn it into a one-of-a-kind autographed card of that player. Topps released the first Rookie Debut Patch cards in 2023, when that year's Topps Chrome Update product dropped on the market.

Nolan Traore NBA Debut Patch redemption card. | Card Ladde

Up until now, MLB was the most prominent sport to feature these unique pieces. But as Fanatics has slowly acquired licenses to print cards for the NFL and NBA, we're starting to see patches from other sports. Topps also has Debut Patches for its MLS and Formula 1 products, and future releases in their FIFA World Cup releases coming in 2031.

Formula 1 drivers making their first appearance get a Debut sticker on their helmet, that will eventually lead to a one-of-one card created for that player. | Topp

Debut Patch Cards Have Sold For Millions

The Rookie Debut Patch of Paul Skenes, pulled by a young collector in California, sold for over $1 million. | Card Ladder

The most famous Rookie Debut Patch card is Paul Skenes. Pulled by a young collector in California, the card ended up grading a PSA GEM MT 10 with an autograph grade of 10. It went up for auction with Fanatics Collect and sold for $1.11 million. The card was purchased by Dick's House of Sport in Pittsburgh.

While Skenes has the prospect of being one of the best pitchers, as long as health is on his side, players who don't have the accolades or statistics of an All-Star have had their cards sell for thousands.

Traore is a great example. While a solid player with a solid rookie season, 8.9 points per game is nothing to write home about. And as a point guard viewed as a pass-first player, he only had 3.8 assists per game this season. Yet the sale of his Rookie Debut Patch card surpassed $25,000.

The biggest NBA Debut Patch to be pulled is Cooper Flagg. Viewed by some as the future face of the NBA, his card will surely pass Skenes' $1.11 million on the open market.